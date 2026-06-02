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While Gavin Newsom Blames Trump For CA's Gas Prices, He Just Quietly Hiked the State's Gas Tax

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 02, 2026 4:00 PM
While Gavin Newsom Blames Trump For CA's Gas Prices, He Just Quietly Hiked the State's Gas Tax
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent the last several months blaming President Trump, the war in Iran, and even the alleged greed of oil companies for the state’s rising gas prices, which now stand at $6.01 a gallon compared to the national average of $4.29. Yet he has not confronted the reality that policies set by Sacramento Democrats have driven much of the nearly $2-per-gallon gap. 

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His ignorance, or possible malice, was underscored again on Tuesday, as the Newsom administration quietly released its annual notice that the state’s gas tax will be increasing from its already highest-in-the-nation level of 61.2 cents per gallon.

"Every extra dollar at the gas pump is a dollar that can’t go toward groceries, school clothes, rent, or saving for your family’s future," California Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez wrote on X. "Sacramento Democrats say they’re focused on helping families make ends meet. If that’s true, where’s the pressure to stop this gas tax increase?"

"GavinNewsom has the power to halt it through the state budget. The question is, will he?" she wrote. "Working Californians have carried enough of the burden already. They don’t need another tax hike. They need leaders willing to fight for them."

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CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM INFLATION TAXES

Despite calls from Republicans and Democrats alike, Newsom has refused to consider suspending the state gas tax, citing concerns over funding for roads and infrastructure. However, that argument has drawn further criticism, as California ranks among the worst states for road quality, raising serious questions about where the roughly $13.3 billion in annual gas tax revenue actually goes.

Unlike Newsom, President Trump announced just weeks ago that he plans to try to suspend the federal gas tax, which would save Americans roughly 18 cents per gallon. However, questions have been raised about the move, since Congress would still need to approve it even if Trump signs an executive order. 

Trump administration officials have also continued to tell Americans that gas prices are expected to come down following the Iran war, which they maintain will end soon. 

That relief may never reach California, where the state’s climate policies have helped drive some of the highest energy costs in the nation.

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