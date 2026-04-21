Hakeem Jeffries Used the Bible to Justify Disenfranchising Virginia Voters

If there's one thing voters love, it's Democrats using the BIble to justify their insane, anti-democratic, anti-life, anti-freedom positions. Remember, when the White House posted a quote from the Bible, a Democrat running for the Texas House said it was "literally illegal." It's not, of course.

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And neither is what Hakeem Jeffries did, invoking the Bible to justify disenfranchising millions of Virginia voters. But we're fans of making the Left adhere to their own rules, so if the White House posting Scripture is "literally illegal," then so is the House Minority Leader quoting the Bible.

Hakeem Jeffries quotes a Bible verse about the apostle Paul suffering persecution for the sake of spreading the gospel, linking it to his pitch for this church in Virginia to vote for Abigail Spanberger's partisan gerrymandering scheme.



"In 2 Corinthians, the fourth chapter, 8th… pic.twitter.com/I8TqEdiVcb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 20, 2026

"In 2 Corinthians, the fourth chapter, 8th verse, the Apostle Paul, of course, writes that 'We are troubled on every side but not distressed. Perplexed but never in despair,'" Jeffries said. "It's certainly the case that we have trouble all around us. A hater in the White House. Costs skyrocketing out of control. Health care being ripped away. War raging over in the Middle East. An all-out assault on voting rights. And a president along with extremists who are trying to gerrymander the national congressional map as part of an effort to rig the midterm elections."

Simply incredible framing.

Especially since Jeffries says President Trump, who referred to 2 Corinthians as "two Corinthians," a Scottish tradition, should "know the Bible." Jeffries should take his own advice on that:

What he quotes has nothing to do with his message. The passage is about preaching the gospel of Christ to unbelievers, and living his death and resurrection.



He is what Paul refers to in verse 4…



2 Corinthians 4 pic.twitter.com/z8GOAlZsIQ — DailyAI (@MJDailyAI) April 21, 2026

But, as always, the Democrats politicize the Bible for their own ends.

It makes me ill to hear this man talk as though he is part of the body of Christ. He actively supports all matter of sinful behavior and then wants to appropriate scripture for political gain. Thankfully, God will not be mocked. — B (@BJRichardson100) April 20, 2026

He will not be mocked.

Absolutely vile.

The same Virginians who just lost the right to vote for President of the USA? That’s on Democrats. The Dems who want to cheat. https://t.co/yoUuVEoCev — God, Family and Country (@LozenTammy) April 21, 2026

Governor Spanberger signed legislation that would give Virginia's electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. That means all those Kamala voters in 2024 would've been disenfranchised, too.

Virginia voters can still go to the polls today and vote "No" on the redistricting scheme to send a message to Jeffires and his fellow Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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