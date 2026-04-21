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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Used the Bible to Justify Disenfranchising Virginia Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 12:15 PM
Hakeem Jeffries Used the Bible to Justify Disenfranchising Virginia Voters
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If there's one thing voters love, it's Democrats using the BIble to justify their insane, anti-democratic, anti-life, anti-freedom positions. Remember, when the White House posted a quote from the Bible, a Democrat running for the Texas House said it was "literally illegal." It's not, of course. 

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And neither is what Hakeem Jeffries did, invoking the Bible to justify disenfranchising millions of Virginia voters. But we're fans of making the Left adhere to their own rules, so if the White House posting Scripture is "literally illegal," then so is the House Minority Leader quoting the Bible.

"In 2 Corinthians, the fourth chapter, 8th verse, the Apostle Paul, of course, writes that 'We are troubled on every side but not distressed. Perplexed but never in despair,'" Jeffries said. "It's certainly the case that we have trouble all around us. A hater in the White House. Costs skyrocketing out of control. Health care being ripped away. War raging over in the Middle East. An all-out assault on voting rights. And a president along with extremists who are trying to gerrymander the national congressional map as part of an effort to rig the midterm elections."

Simply incredible framing.

Especially since Jeffries says President Trump, who referred to 2 Corinthians as "two Corinthians," a Scottish tradition, should "know the Bible." Jeffries should take his own advice on that:

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Related:

BIBLE DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

But, as always, the Democrats politicize the Bible for their own ends.

He will not be mocked.

Absolutely vile.

Governor Spanberger signed legislation that would give Virginia's electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. That means all those Kamala voters in 2024 would've been disenfranchised, too.

Virginia voters can still go to the polls today and vote "No" on the redistricting scheme to send a message to Jeffires and his fellow Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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