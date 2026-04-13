The Democratic Nominee for the TX House of Representatives Doesn't Understand the First Amendment

Sara McGee is a Democrat running for the Texas House, but before voters cast a ballot for her, they may want to know that McGee doesn't understand the Constitution.

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The Department of Homeland Security posted a quote from the Psalms and an image that read "One Homeland Under God" yesterday.

‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people who he hath chosen for his own inheritance.’ —Psalm 33:12



May God continue to shed his grace on our great nation. pic.twitter.com/qmaB0KT5qL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 12, 2026

This offended McGee so deeply that she took to X to explain how this post was "illegal."

This is literally illegal. https://t.co/8MA9G48c23 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) April 12, 2026

It is not illegal, of course, and McGee was asked what laws were being broken.

Which law, exactly, is being violated here? — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 12, 2026

Her answer will not surprise you.

The Establishment Clause — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) April 12, 2026

Does McGee not know what the word "establishment" means? We'll help her. It means to "set up (an organization, system, or set of rules) on a firm or permanent basis."

The Constitution only prohibits the government from declaring an official religion of the state. It does not prohibit the expression of religious faith by the government.

It's literally not illegal. We can argue whether it's appropriate or not, but it doesn't violate the establishment clause any more than government accounts wishing Happy Easter, Eid Mubarak, or Hanukkah. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 12, 2026

This is correct.

You're wrong, of course. Horribly, sadly wrong. But as you're in an artificially elevated position, many of the rubes will believe you, even as you won't (and can't) prove it. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 13, 2026

The Left will eat this up, of course.

It’s “literally” not and it’s good for the public.



America was built by Christianity. The entire premise that all men are created equal is an inherently Christian claim https://t.co/lPet4QWhpw — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 13, 2026

Much of our society is based in Christian values. The Democrats hate that.

"...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom..."



--Abraham Lincoln, November 1863, apparently violating the Establishment Clause at Gettysburg. https://t.co/DbZc1yYCwH — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) April 13, 2026

McGee isn't smart enough to know this history.

This person is running for office and doesnt know this isnt illegal. We are not sending our brightest to Congress and then we wonder why our government is a complete mess. https://t.co/fbPyBLgbiP — Yinzer G (@yinzer_g) April 13, 2026

This is true.

It is not illegal in any way, shape, or form. Nor does it violate the Establishment Clause. Someone running for a seat on the Texas Legislature should know this, or drop out of the race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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