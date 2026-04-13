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Tipsheet

The Democratic Nominee for the TX House of Representatives Doesn't Understand the First Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 2:45 PM
The Democratic Nominee for the TX House of Representatives Doesn't Understand the First Amendment
National Archives via AP

Sara McGee is a Democrat running for the Texas House, but before voters cast a ballot for her, they may want to know that McGee doesn't understand the Constitution.

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The Department of Homeland Security posted a quote from the Psalms and an image that read "One Homeland Under God" yesterday.

This offended McGee so deeply that she took to X to explain how this post was "illegal."

It is not illegal, of course, and McGee was asked what laws were being broken.

Her answer will not surprise you.

Does McGee not know what the word "establishment" means? We'll help her. It means to "set up (an organization, system, or set of rules) on a firm or permanent basis."

The Constitution only prohibits the government from declaring an official religion of the state. It does not prohibit the expression of religious faith by the government.

This is correct.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS TEXAS

The Left will eat this up, of course.

Much of our society is based in Christian values. The Democrats hate that.

McGee isn't smart enough to know this history.

This is true.

It is not illegal in any way, shape, or form. Nor does it violate the Establishment Clause. Someone running for a seat on the Texas Legislature should know this, or drop out of the race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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