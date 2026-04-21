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Tipsheet

Senator Chris Murphy Is Rooting for Iran and Here's the Proof

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 7:30 AM
Senator Chris Murphy Is Rooting for Iran and Here's the Proof
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We know Democrats want America to lose Operation Epic Fury. Over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz went to Barcelona and told the world Iran posed "no threat" to the world, calling the strikes against Iran "fascism." Now Senator Chris Murphy has been busted cheering for Iran after some shadow vessels got around the U.S. blockade.

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This is shameful. Absolutely shameful. Democrats hate America, they hate our troops, and they want our enemies to win.

Anything to undermine Trump.

At a minimum.

And here's a screenshot in case he deletes it.

The Internet is forever.

Murphy's constituents are not the American people, it seems. They're the Iranians and the illegal immigrants who cross our borders.

TDS is terminal.

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Related:

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN TIM WALZ OPERATION EPIC FURY

Yes, they are.

This is who the Democrats are, and always were. And here's proof of that. In 2022, Murphy said he'd take Iran's Revolutionary Guard off the terrorist list if it meant getting a deal.

The IRGC slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians. They oppress women and gays, and Chris Murphy is willing to not call them terrorists.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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