Senator Chris Murphy Is Rooting for Iran and Here's the Proof

We know Democrats want America to lose Operation Epic Fury. Over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz went to Barcelona and told the world Iran posed "no threat" to the world, calling the strikes against Iran "fascism." Now Senator Chris Murphy has been busted cheering for Iran after some shadow vessels got around the U.S. blockade.

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This is shameful. Absolutely shameful. Democrats hate America, they hate our troops, and they want our enemies to win.

"Go Iran!" exclaimed the United States Senator. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2026

Anything to undermine Trump.

This douche bag should be censored and never allowed on a US military installation ever again. Our troops deserve better than seditious rhetoric from a sitting “representative.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 21, 2026

At a minimum.

And here's a screenshot in case he deletes it.

A sitting U.S. Senator is actively rooting for Iran



Crazy as hell



TRAITOR pic.twitter.com/YVENVLUOtr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2026

The Internet is forever.

“I love when Iran wins, it’s awesome…”



- a UNITED STATES SENATOR???????????!!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 21, 2026

Murphy's constituents are not the American people, it seems. They're the Iranians and the illegal immigrants who cross our borders.

I realize TDS is debilitating but publicly rooting for Iran?



You’ve lost the plot. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 21, 2026

TDS is terminal.

Democrats rooting for Iran https://t.co/n9UpaG5dph — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 21, 2026

Yes, they are.

This is a United States Senator openly rooting for Iranian ships to defeat US naval vessels https://t.co/py2826paWO — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 21, 2026

This is who the Democrats are, and always were. And here's proof of that. In 2022, Murphy said he'd take Iran's Revolutionary Guard off the terrorist list if it meant getting a deal.

This is @ChrisMurphyCT in 2022 trying to make the case for the Biden Administration to delist the IRGC, the terrorist organization responsible for slaughtering 40,000+ innocent Iranian protestors in January 2026.



Now, he is openly and shamelessly rooting for the IRGC.



How… https://t.co/T8WGZ8LMLo pic.twitter.com/62bL42jkh3 — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) April 21, 2026

The IRGC slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians. They oppress women and gays, and Chris Murphy is willing to not call them terrorists.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.