'No Threat Was Present': Walz's Iran Claim Collides With the Facts

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over the Iran conflict.

Walz claimed that Iran wasn’t a threat to the U.S. or other countries.

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"We've got a feeble-minded, trigger-happy president who plunged us into a war where no threat was present, with no clear objectives and no exit plan. We need to call that what it is. That's fascism,” Walz said at the Global Progressive Mobilization event in Barcelona, Spain.

“There are more good people that care about equality, that understand it’s not America First. It’s humanity first.”

🚨 NOW: Traitor and pro-Somali Tim Walz goes BERSERK in a pathetic moment



“We've got a feeble-minded, trigger-happy president who plunged us into a war where no threat was present, with no clear objectives! That's FASCISM!”



Walz should resign NOW. pic.twitter.com/hhz4gcZ5Vr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2026

Trump’s administration attacked Iran with the help of Israel, starting on Feb. 28, after Iran refused to stop pursuing nuclear weapons.

🚨 White House says President Trump didn’t strike Iran on a whim. Secretary Leavitt says intelligence showed the regime was days from hitting U.S. targets after lying about nuclear activity and ramping up missile capability.pic.twitter.com/r3ez89zMOd — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 10, 2026

Iran has attacked America for 47 years, chanting “death to America" and funding proxy terrorism. Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terror through its military and its proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Since the 1970s, Iran and its proxies have killed hundreds of Americans.

In March, Iran launched missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-UK base in the Indian Ocean about 4,000 kilometers away. Iran had lied about having access to missiles that could travel over 2,000 kilometers, which could strike various European cities.

In early April, Trump said that the Iran conflict objectives are “nearing completion.”

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