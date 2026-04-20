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Tipsheet

This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 5:00 PM
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

Rebecca Cooke, the Democrat running to unseat Republican Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's Third Congressional District, paints herself as a humble, working-class waitress. In reality, she's a radical Leftist who opposes ICE, supports gun control, and made thousands for consulting work last year.

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That group that reportedly paid Cooke for her time is also led by a member of the billionaire Pritzker family.

Here's more:

Rebecca Cooke, the front-runner Democrat to challenge Republican Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's battleground 3rd Congressional District, frequently portrays herself as an ordinary voter who grew up on a dairy farm and works tables as a waitress.

Republicans, as well as her Democratic primary opponent, call that image-building disingenuous, calling out her recent paid political work for Democratic organizations, most recently a think tank dedicated to center-left ideas.

Much like Spanberger ran as a moderate in Virginia, Cooke is trying to hide her progressive bona fides from Wisconsin voters.

Totally blindsided. Not.

Back in March, Cooke was confronted about her remarks calling ICE "disgusting" and fled from reporters rather than answer tough questions.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL ICE WISCONSIN

She also reportedly worked for Kirk Bangstad,

Bangstad is the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, and he's made the news repeatedly for his Leftist partisan attacks, including threatening to perform a citizen's arrest of Elon Musk and attacking Charlie Kirk's funeral as "propaganda."

Voters seem to have Cooke's number already, as her campaign's internal polling only has her leading Van Orden by one percentage point.

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That's not good.

Wisconsin voters deserve a Congressman who will represent them and their interests. Not a D.C. insider who lies about her record while pushing radical Left policies.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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