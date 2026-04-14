'We're Not Walking Away From This Fight.' Two of Swalwell Accusers Speak Out, and Here's What They Said

Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his intention to resign from Congress yesterday, amid a growing scandal rife with accusations of sexual misconduct. Swalwell has insisted, both in his resignation announcement and when he dropped out of the California gubernatorial race, that the allegations against him were false and even anonymous.

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Now two of Swalwell's accusers have come forward, and they spoke with CBS News about their decision to blow the whistle on Swalwell.

“We’re not walking away from this fight”: Two accusers of Congressman Eric Swalwell are sharing their accusations and decisions to come forward.



Annika Albrecht, Ally Sammarco and influencer Cheyenne Hunt, who helped get their stories out, spoke exclusively with CBS News’… pic.twitter.com/7kEf41jAb2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

"The fact that he has now dropped out of the governor's race and resigned from Congress, is that justice, in your view?" Nancy Cordes asked the women.

"No, it's just the beginning. It's just the very beginning, and I know personally that we're not walking away from this fight," replied Cheyenne Hunt, the influencer who helped the women get their stories out.

"For me, justice won't be until he can't ever harm a woman ever again and he has faced the consequences for the women that he has harmed," said Annika Albrecht, one of Swalwell's accusers.

"I think, in regards to the governor's race, he never should have ran for governor to begin with," said Ally Sammarco, "knowing the kind of history and receipts that are out there. So that's a non-starter. And then in terms of Congress, I think he absolutely should have resigned. I think we just prevent another 30 to 40 years potentially of him harming people if he were to stay in Congress. So, in that sense, I think we have served justice for his future victims that won't exist anymore."

Once the green light is given to take out a Democrat, it's like a dam is broken inside legacy media! https://t.co/PE8tPtwaTf — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 14, 2026

The media knew about Swalwell's behavior for years, and simply refused to cover it.

Hunt reportedly has heard from more women, too.

Hunt says she has heard similar accusations from two women, and that more than 30 women have reached out to her with some form of misconduct accusation against Swalwell since she posted her initial video. https://t.co/ExeDhPeu6V — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) April 14, 2026

That's an awful lot of women.

Wow. If the initial report was the lightning, watching these women on camera is the thunder. https://t.co/w0vcIqAPsg — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 14, 2026

It blows Swalwell's claims that these accusations are anonymous right out of the water.

The Democratic Party establishment and the corporate media protected a man they all knew was a sexual predator — and America can’t wrap its mind around that fact. https://t.co/O7rIAwFftS — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) April 14, 2026

It's been proven that Democratic Party policies are so insane that voters don't believe Republicans when we talk about the Democrats' plans.

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This is no different. The party of Me Too and Believe All Women were content to sweep accusations against Swalwell under the rug, turn a blind eye to his relationship with a Chinese spy while he sat on the Intelligence Committee, and to let him run for California governor.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Eric Swalwell.

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