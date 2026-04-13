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Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell to Resign From Congress

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 13, 2026 5:40 PM
Eric Swalwell to Resign From Congress
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has announced his intentions to resign from Congress after numerous allegations and videos of sexual misconduct involving the Californian lawmaker came to light in recent days. He made his announcement on Monday afternoon on social media.

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In his statement, he considers the impending expulsion vote to have “distracted [him] from [his] duties,” and will resign before the proceedings, which he considers conducted without due process.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in his announcement. “I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

It is unclear which allegations he considers false and which he acknowledges as true.

Swalwell's resignation will bring about another vacant seat from California, as Gov. Gavin Newsome has drawn out the special election in California's First District to fill the opening left in the wake of Republican Doug LaMalfa's passing in a move that further limited the GOP's majority in the U.S. House.

Swalwell had previously suspended his election campaign in California’s gubernatorial primary. He has set no date for his official resignation from Congress.

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