Eric Swalwell to Resign From Congress

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has announced his intentions to resign from Congress after numerous allegations and videos of sexual misconduct involving the Californian lawmaker came to light in recent days. He made his announcement on Monday afternoon on social media.

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🚨 BREAKING: REP. ERIC SWALWELL RESIGNS from Congress



He's SO done.



"I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."



Now bring on LEGAL consequences! Good riddance! pic.twitter.com/LPW9Fc1ZmX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Eric Swalwell is OFFICIALLY resigning from Congress following the countless s*xuaI assauIt allegations against him



GOOD RIDDANCE, YOU POS! 👋🏻



The biggest D-bag in Congress is GONE. pic.twitter.com/T2f9tDg4wL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

In his statement, he considers the impending expulsion vote to have “distracted [him] from [his] duties,” and will resign before the proceedings, which he considers conducted without due process.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in his announcement. “I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

It is unclear which allegations he considers false and which he acknowledges as true.

Swalwell's resignation will bring about another vacant seat from California, as Gov. Gavin Newsome has drawn out the special election in California's First District to fill the opening left in the wake of Republican Doug LaMalfa's passing in a move that further limited the GOP's majority in the U.S. House.

Swalwell had previously suspended his election campaign in California’s gubernatorial primary. He has set no date for his official resignation from Congress.

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