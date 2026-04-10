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Tipsheet

Joy Reid Is Back With Another Racist Screed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 8:00 AM
Joy Reid Is Back With Another Racist Screed
Townhall Media

Joy Reid is the queen of racist, anti-American hot takes. Back in March, she said America is simply a Christian version of Iran, where women are more oppressed than their Iranian counterparts, and during the Democrats' alternative State of the Union circus, she tried singing to protest the President.

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All of that makes it clear why MSNBC showed her the door, and Reid is back with another racist take.

"They can't fix the history they did. Their ancestors made this country into a slave hell. But they can clean it up now, because they've got the Smithsonian, they can get rid of all the slavery stuff," Reid said. 

"They got Prager U, they can lie about the history to the children," she continued, "they can't originally invent anything more than they were able to invent good music. We black folk gave y'all country music, hip hop, R&B, jazz, rock 'n' roll. They couldn't even invent that, but they had to call a white man the King."

"Because they couldn't make rock 'n' roll, so they had to stamp the King on a man whose main song was stolen from an overweight black woman," Reid said.

Of course, it's not that simple. The history of music is complex, with whites creating classical music, including opera and symphony, as well as cultural music like polka, and country music (including subgenres like bluegrass), which was rooted in European folk music. They also influenced rock 'n' roll, a merger of R&B and white country/hillbilly music. Rock subgenres like punk, heavy metal, and grunge were also pioneered by white British and American bands, including Black Sabbath and Nirvana.

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Related:

JOY REID MSNBC MUSIC WOKE

As End Wokeness pointed out, whites also invented English, cellphones, the Internet, and air conditioning.

Probably. But as people in parts of Africa are still living in grass huts, the notion that blacks invented everything is easily disproven.

Yes, she is.

Truly.

Somehow, we don't think Joy will do that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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