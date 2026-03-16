Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran

It's incredible the lengths to which the so-called "party of women" will go to defend some of the world's worst abusers of women and girls. In America, that includes allowing a 19-year-old illegal immigrant to attend high school where he's allegedly sexually assaulted at least a dozen girls (and the Democrats want to send him back to school and refuse to let ICE deport him).

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This also means turning a blind eye to tyrannical regimes like those in Afghanistan and Iran, where women do not have equal rights and are subject to horrific abuse.

And while they do that, they pretend that Republicans and Christians are the real threat to women, as Joy Reid does here.

Joy Reid says America is essentially a Christian version of Iran ... and women are more oppressed in the US.



We welcome Joy(less) Reid to go live under THAT oppressive regime.



Bye! pic.twitter.com/b0NQOwv3bJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

"Our regime has secret police, they have secret police," Reid said. "Our regime is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women's rights in like 26 states, some states where they're trying to have the death penalty for having an abortion. They also oppress women. They have the highest rate of women who are in STEM careers. We're kicking women out of the military, out of university, we're saying that DEI means that women can't be hired for high-ranking positions in the sciences. So we're marginally better. And we're doing it for Christianity, they're doing it for Islam, right? So it's like we don't get told those things because it would take away the American exceptionalism narrative."

That's wrong on so many levels we don't even know where to begin. For starters, abortion isn't a right. No state is proposing the death penalty for having an abortion, either. That's pure conjecture from Leftists like Reid who think that classifying abortion as homicide, and rightly so, means that those convicted of abortion would face the death penalty. We're not kicking women out of the military or STEM. We're just expecting those women to be capable and competent in order to qualify for these positions.

But here's the reality of things for women in Iran, specifically the nurses who treated those wounded by the regime:

Horrific gang-rape and torture ordeal of Iranian nurses: Medics 'subjected to brutal sex attacks in revenge for caring for wounded rioters with one victim begging surgeons to let her die' https://t.co/IsTL7F5Yzs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 16, 2026

We'll share more, but we warn you that the details are graphic and may be unsuitable for some readers.

Two Iranian nurses were gang-raped and brutally tortured by regime security agents because they treated wounded protesters during anti-government demonstrations in January, a report has claimed. Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who have close ties to the country's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, slaughtered thousands of protesters before killing and sexually abusing medics who helped the injured at Tehran’s Rajaei Cardiovascular, Medical and Research Center, it is reported. One nurse, 33, was held in detention and said she had been repeatedly gang-raped by three IRGC agents at a time for three days, according to Iran International. The sexual assaults were so severe doctors had to remove part of her intestine and her uterus may have to be taken out. She also has to live with a colostomy bag. The woman is so traumatised she begged surgeons to let her die and she is currently tied to the hospital bed to stop her from harming herself as she remains under the supervision of IRGC security forces. Another nurse who was arrested and gang-raped in custody has been fitted with a colostomy bag and doctors removed her uterus due to extreme bleeding. The opposition outlet also reported the nurse was forced to sign a document saying she married one of the IRGC agents and her family had to pay him a large fee to secure her release. She also had to sign a statement which blamed her rape and abuse on 'rioters', sources said.

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There is no equivalent of this in America. Not being able to murder an unborn child is not a violation of women's rights. Being brutally raped to the point your internal organs are ruined is.

We also told you this morning that the Iranian women's soccer players who requested asylum in Australia are now rejecting asylum because the regime has kidnapped their families. These women will likely face similar treatment when they return to Iran.

But Joy Reid thinks we're just as bad, if not worse.

The true test of how serious Reid is about her claims is to see if she'd go to Iran and live there for a year. She wouldn't, which proves she's full of it.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.