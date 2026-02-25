Joy Reid Sings Off Key to Protest Trump's State of the Union Speech – It Went Exactly As You Think

While President Donald Trump spoke before Congress during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Democrats held their own event, desperately hoping it would get them some much-needed attention.

To say it didn’t go well would be like saying Texas gets a little warm during the summer.

Democratic politicians and activists participated in a “People’s State of the Union” counter-rally on the National Mall to present an alternative — and silly — narrative to counter Trump’s remarks before Congress.

During the event, various speakers got on stage to speak out against the Trump administration’s policies — especially on immigration.

Leftist hack Joy Reid had a series of cringe moments. At one point, she decided to honor Rep. Al Green (TX-09), who got himself kicked out for carrying a sign that read “Black people aren’t apes.” For some reason, she decided butchering the real Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” was appropriate.

Secondhand embarrassment: Failed MSNBC anchor Joy Reid attempts to sing a song on stage at the Democrats’ SOTU watch party, but no one joins in. pic.twitter.com/IxiU3juWaQ — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) February 25, 2026

It’s one thing to protest against President Trump’s policies. It’s quite another to completely ruin a classic tune. The singer Al Green did not deserve this.

The rally, organized by leftist groups MoveOn and MeidasTouch, included several progressive lawmakers and speakers who prattled on about how bad the orange man is.

The event had all the gusto of a three-toed sloth on Ambien. But at least one MAGA supporter injected some excitement into the festivities when he rushed on stage to interrupt Sen. Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) speech.

An American patriot runs on stage during Chris Murphy's SOTU boycott: “Go Trump! Go Trump!"



🤣 pic.twitter.com/agn42K4MRT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

Reid got a little testy with MAGA supporters who heckled the speakers at one point, shouting obscenities at them.

And here’s Joy Reid’s erudite response a few moments later. pic.twitter.com/h0ivwa2LXI — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) February 25, 2026

The speakers lashed out at President Trump, characterizing him as a threat to immigrants, minorities, and, of course, democracy. They sought to frame the rally as the “real” voice of ordinary Americans against the evil administration. I’m sure the 12 people who watched it might agree. But in the end, the rally was more cringe than clapback.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

