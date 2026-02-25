Joy Reid Sings Off Key to Protest Trump's State of the Union Speech – It Went Exactly As You Think

VIP
New Emails Appear to Contradict Biden's Involvement Regarding the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
New Emails Appear to Contradict Biden's Involvement Regarding the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
This College Is Facing a Massive DOJ Lawsuit for Allowing Antisemitism on Campus
This College Is Facing a Massive DOJ Lawsuit for Allowing Antisemitism on Campus
Immigration Courts Are Bleeding Judges, Leaving Millions of Cases in Limbo
Immigration Courts Are Bleeding Judges, Leaving Millions of Cases in Limbo
Park Ranger Was Fired for Displaying Trans Flag at National Park – Now He's Suing
Park Ranger Was Fired for Displaying Trans Flag at National Park – Now...
Is This the Best Hakeem Jeffries Can Do in Response to the State of the Union Address?
Is This the Best Hakeem Jeffries Can Do in Response to the State...
Rep. Bob Onder Introduces the Chloe Cole Act to Protect Kids From 'Gender-Affirming' Procedures
Rep. Bob Onder Introduces the Chloe Cole Act to Protect Kids From 'Gender-Affirming'...
The Left Was Singing a Much Different Tune When This Hockey Player Declined a White House Visit
The Left Was Singing a Much Different Tune When This Hockey Player Declined...
VIP
The Medical Gaslighting of Women Comes From the Left, Too
The Medical Gaslighting of Women Comes From the Left, Too
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the...
How Can You Not Stand?
How Can You Not Stand?
The Moment Democrats Stayed Seated
The Moment Democrats Stayed Seated
VIP
Four Dead in Mass Stabbing in Washington State
Four Dead in Mass Stabbing in Washington State
Fetterman Blasts His Side of the Aisle for Their Blatant Disrespect of Erika Kirk and Iryna Zarutska
Fetterman Blasts His Side of the Aisle for Their Blatant Disrespect of Erika...
Mike Johnson Says He Nearly Ejected These Members of the Squad Over Their State of the Union Outbursts
Mike Johnson Says He Nearly Ejected These Members of the Squad Over Their...
Tipsheet

Joy Reid Sings Off Key to Protest Trump's State of the Union Speech – It Went Exactly As You Think

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 25, 2026 12:15 PM
Joy Reid Sings Off Key to Protest Trump's State of the Union Speech – It Went Exactly As You Think
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

While President Donald Trump spoke before Congress during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Democrats held their own event, desperately hoping it would get them some much-needed attention.

Advertisement

To say it didn’t go well would be like saying Texas gets a little warm during the summer.

Democratic politicians and activists participated in a “People’s State of the Union” counter-rally on the National Mall to present an alternative — and silly — narrative to counter Trump’s remarks before Congress.

During the event, various speakers got on stage to speak out against the Trump administration’s policies — especially on immigration.

Leftist hack Joy Reid had a series of cringe moments. At one point, she decided to honor Rep. Al Green (TX-09), who got himself kicked out for carrying a sign that read “Black people aren’t apes.” For some reason, she decided butchering the real Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” was appropriate.

It’s one thing to protest against President Trump’s policies. It’s quite another to completely ruin a classic tune. The singer Al Green did not deserve this.

The rally, organized by leftist groups MoveOn and MeidasTouch, included several progressive lawmakers and speakers who prattled on about how bad the orange man is.

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOY REID STATE OF THE UNION

The event had all the gusto of a three-toed sloth on Ambien. But at least one MAGA supporter injected some excitement into the festivities when he rushed on stage to interrupt Sen. Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) speech.

Reid got a little testy with MAGA supporters who heckled the speakers at one point, shouting obscenities at them.

The speakers lashed out at President Trump, characterizing him as a threat to immigrants, minorities, and, of course, democracy. They sought to frame the rally as the “real” voice of ordinary Americans against the evil administration. I’m sure the 12 people who watched it might agree. But in the end, the rally was more cringe than clapback.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Is This the Best Hakeem Jeffries Can Do in Response to the State of the Union Address? Amy Curtis
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, but This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her Amy Curtis
The Left Was Singing a Much Different Tune When This Hockey Player Declined a White House Visit Amy Curtis
Mike Johnson Says He Nearly Ejected These Members of the Squad Over Their State of the Union Outbursts Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement