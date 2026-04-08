This Is Who the Democrats Are: Abdul El-Sayed Just Refused to Condemn Hasan Piker's Hateful Rhetoric

We've told you quite a bit about Hasan Piker, the Twitch streamer and social media influencer who hates America, Israel, and capitalism. Piker wants capitalists killed, and he attacked a Vietnamese woman who escaped communism in a vulgar tirade. He also thinks America deserved 9/11, and had no problem with the rape of Israeli women by Hamas — an actual war crime.

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Yesterday, he attended a campaign event with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Here's more on that from WKAR:

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is defending his decision to campaign with progressive influencer Hasan Piker, who some moderate Democrats have criticized for making comments about Israel’s war in Gaza they characterized as antisemitic. El-Sayed said appearing with Piker, who has millions of followers, allows him to reach people who might otherwise not participate in the political process. “If we're serious about building a politics that unlocks for the folks who feel locked out, then you've got to be serious about going to the places where they naturally are,” El-Sayed said. El-Sayed said he started his day appearing on Fox News before campaigning with Piker in East Lansing and Ann Arbor.

This makes it clear that El-Sayed supports and agrees with the things Piker says, and El-Sayed was even asked about whether or not he disagrees with Piker on anything.

Check out El-Sayed's answer:

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says there is NOTHING that Hasan Piker has said that he disagrees with.



JOURNALIST: “Are there any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?”



EL-SAYED: “I’m not here to disavow people’s views…”



Reminder: Piker said "America deserved 9/11." pic.twitter.com/8U2IzctPZR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

"I'm not here to disavow people's views," El-Sayed said after laughing at the question. "I'm here to have a conversation about how to get money out of politics and put it back in the pockets and pass Medicare for All. That's the conversation that folks are to listen to. This whole goch game, platform policing, cancel culture, I thought we were over it."

Ah. So now that the Right is playing by the Left's cancel culture rules, Democrats like El-Sayed want to move on from it. They ruined people's lives for years, said it was "justice."

The fact that Hasan Piker is the hill Dems want to die on is INSANE — Emily Austin (@Emilyaustin) April 7, 2026

The entire party is insane.

Democrats' dirty little secret is they've been electing pro-terrorist candidates. — AAE (@AAC0519) April 7, 2026

It's not so secret anymore, either.

Yeah, I'm not over people saying “America deserved 9/11” or “The Hezbollah flag is my favorite flag.”



I'm into deporting terrorists and their sympathizers. https://t.co/ktF8GSj6Jt — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) April 7, 2026

This.

Hasan is allowed to say whatever he wants to… but why is it a problem to challenge or to hold him accountable for the things he says? https://t.co/TWDSWf98W7 — AT2 (@TherealAT2) April 8, 2026

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Hasan is (D)ifferent, of course. And there are one set of rules for Democrats and another for the rest of us. If the parties were reversed, the Republican candidates would be hounded to disavow and ostracize a conservative influencer, and every Republican from Sioux Falls to Sarasota would be condemned.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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