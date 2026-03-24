Radical Lefty Streamer Hasan Piker Joining MI Democrat Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Campaign Event

Far-Left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has ties to several prominent Democrats, including New York City's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He was also recently part of a convoy that went to Cuba to keep propping up its oppressive communist government. He did this while wearing a $700 shirt, because shilling for communism on the Internet pays well, apparently.

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Now Piker is going to join Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at a University of Michigan rally scheduled for April 7. They will be joined by another Democrat, Rep. Summer Lee from Pennsylvania.

Politico: Left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker will rally Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Adbul El-Sayed alongside Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) at the University of Michigan on April 7.



Link to story: https://t.co/R7R0Ycj7uE pic.twitter.com/l5HcPQM0o6 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) March 24, 2026

Here's more from Politico:

Hasan Piker, the left-wing political streamer with millions of followers, will rally with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan on April 7 alongside Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.). It’s the first large-scale appearance on the stump Piker will make in the midterms, he told Playbook’s Adam Wren in an interview last night. It also speaks to his growing influence in Democratic politics. “He’s a great communicator,” Piker told Playbook of El-Sayed. He added that he “wanted to go to Michigan and offer my help,” and that El-Sayed “spent a good deal of time advocating for Medicare for All, and I think that’s a huge issue on the domestic front.”

This is Piker's first appearance with a candidate.

Scoop in @playbookdc: @hasanthehun, the left-wing political streamer with millions of followers, will rally with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate @AbdulElSayed at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan on April 7. It’s his first appearance on the stump for a… pic.twitter.com/MSP5kPuOuN — Adam Wren (@adamwren) March 24, 2026

Here are some of Piker's views, and you'll notice a pro-terrorism, anti-Israel/anti-American theme.

Meet Hasan Piker: the pro-Hamas influencer who Abdul El-Sayed is partnering with in Michigan. https://t.co/SgHVZ6pHRZ pic.twitter.com/rhk9ORp06p — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) March 24, 2026

First, Piker believes that America "deserved" 9/11. While a host on The Young Turks, owned by his uncle Cenk Uygur, Piker said on a 2019 show, "America deserved 9/11, dude. "F*** it, I'm saying it." When the comments rightly led to backlash, Piker said that "it was one of the worst weeks, months of my life." In that same episode, Piker expressed support for the "brave" terrorist who wounded Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw. "What the f*** is wrong with this dude?" he asked of Crenshaw. "Didn't he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f***ing soldier — f***ed his eye hole?"

Lovely.

He also excused the systematic rape of Israeli women during the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks (emphasis added). "It doesn't matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7," Piker said on his show. "That doesn't change the dynamic for me even this much. So that's the other part of this problem that many people can't contend with. Like, the Palestinian resistance is not perfect. They're not, like, so good, they have magical bullets." He also said StopAntisemitism, a social media account devoted to exposing antisemitism, was having "rape fantasies" and "rape hallucinations" about October 7. Of course, Hamas documented the rapes of multiple Israeli women. There is video footage, and Hasan Piker is okay with that.

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Much in the same way he doesn't have a problem with the rape of Israeli women, Piker also supports Hezbollah, saying he "doesn't have an issue" with the terrorist organization. He even said Hezbollah's flag is his favorite. "It's actually a dope flag," he said. "It's got an AK on it, and a f***ing hand holding it up."

"I don't have an issue with them," Piker said of Hezbollah, admitting it's a designated terrorist organization. He also praised Hassan Nasrallah, the now-deceased secretary-general of Hezbollah, calling Nasrallah a "pretty brilliant person."

SCOOP in @playbookdc: Politico whitewashes the views of communist influencer Hasan Piker who told his followers how to commit terrorist attacks with drones, said America deserved 9/11, called Israelis “inbred,” supports Hamas, and blamed Israel for October 7th. https://t.co/SxFT0PxLIe — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 24, 2026

While Politico may have glossed over Piker's views, other journalists would do well to ask El-Sayed if he rejects Piker's radical, pro-terrorism views. But it seems the answer will be no.

Michigan voters deserve to know how radical and Leftist Hasan Piker is, and if he's going to use his influence and large social media presence to endorse a Senate candidate, they also deserve to know if that candidate supports the same views. And they deserve to know it before casting their ballots.