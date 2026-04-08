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Tipsheet

Hasan Piker Attacks Vietnamese Refugee Who Fled the Horrors of Communism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 8:30 AM
Hasan Piker Attacks Vietnamese Refugee Who Fled the Horrors of Communism
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Democratic influencer Hasan Piker is making quite a name for himself and the Democrats who support him. Yesterday, we told you how he wants to kill capitalists — the system that allows him to be a loud-mouthed Twitch streamer who wears $700 shirts while he visits Cuba.

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He also thinks America deserved 9/11, and that Israeli women deserved to be raped by Hamas on and after October 7, 2023. 

Now he's attacking a Vietnamese refugee, a woman who fled the horrors of the communism Hasan loves so much.

Remember, the Left cares about migrants.

Yesterday, he even campaigned with Michigan Democrat and Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed

" Many Vietnamese died attempting to escape the country by small boats. More Vietnamese-Americans should be aware of who Democrats have welcomed as fellow campaigners and influencers," Ngo wrote.

This is exactly who they are.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY

Bingo. They only like you for as long as you're useful to them.

This woman, like the countless others who witnessed and fled the horrors of communism, are a threat to guys like Piker. They expose how oppressive communism is, how it impoverishes people and destroys nations.

Piker lies about the glories of communism to advance his agenda and must silence those who show he's a liar.

Bingo.

Piker is definitely the rule and not the exception. And Democrats are showing us exactly who they are.

Voters should pay attention.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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