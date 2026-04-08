Hasan Piker Attacks Vietnamese Refugee Who Fled the Horrors of Communism

Democratic influencer Hasan Piker is making quite a name for himself and the Democrats who support him. Yesterday, we told you how he wants to kill capitalists — the system that allows him to be a loud-mouthed Twitch streamer who wears $700 shirts while he visits Cuba.

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He also thinks America deserved 9/11, and that Israeli women deserved to be raped by Hamas on and after October 7, 2023.

Now he's attacking a Vietnamese refugee, a woman who fled the horrors of the communism Hasan loves so much.

Democrat spokesperson Hasan Piker goes off on a Vietnamese refugee who escaped communism:



"Shut the f*** up you stupid f***ing idiotic old lady."



"Suck my d**k old lady."



"F*** this south Vietnamese motherfucking...psychotic f***ing refugee!"



This is the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/DtZxplmeps — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

Remember, the Left cares about migrants.

Yesterday, he even campaigned with Michigan Democrat and Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

My parents were victims of communism and came to the U.S. as refugees after spending time in labor camps. My father suffered in a re-education prison camp. Many Vietnamese died attempting to escape the country by small boats. More Vietnamese-Americans should be aware of who… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 7, 2026

" Many Vietnamese died attempting to escape the country by small boats. More Vietnamese-Americans should be aware of who Democrats have welcomed as fellow campaigners and influencers," Ngo wrote.

He represents the democrat party well. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2026

This is exactly who they are.

🇺🇸🙄 This is one of many reasons why vile leftists like Hasan Piker are hated.



Their “empathy” is both selective and performative and not genuine. Plus, leftists hate anyone who goes against their twisted beliefs regardless of ethnicity and circumstance. https://t.co/dPo6BHMd0u — Lieutenant Yokota (横田中尉) 🇯🇵🇵🇭 (@LTYokota) April 7, 2026

Bingo. They only like you for as long as you're useful to them.

Democrats wanting free stuff so bad they’re yelling at old women who lived under a violent communist regime. https://t.co/i7r9xqGSW7 — Adam from Price Hill (@still_hustling) April 7, 2026

This woman, like the countless others who witnessed and fled the horrors of communism, are a threat to guys like Piker. They expose how oppressive communism is, how it impoverishes people and destroys nations.

Piker lies about the glories of communism to advance his agenda and must silence those who show he's a liar.

This is what the left wants you to imagine as their ideal man: a belligerent Turkroach bourgeois communist who abuses dogs and tells old women to suck his d**k https://t.co/f7vrKlflT3 — U n i m a x x e r (@unirespecter) April 7, 2026

Bingo.

This is the democrats of today, this not the exception https://t.co/Iq0Zx8TEwF — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) April 8, 2026

Piker is definitely the rule and not the exception. And Democrats are showing us exactly who they are.

Voters should pay attention.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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