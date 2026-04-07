Democrat Darling Hasan Piker Has a Plan for Capitalists. Guess What It Is.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is a darling of the Left. He's a communist who recently flew to Cuba, where he blamed the nation's abject poverty not on communism, but the United States. He also wore a $700 shirt while doing it, which shows capitalism has been very kind to him. He's tied to several prominent Democrats, too, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, with whom Piker is supposed to attend a campaign event today.

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The only Democrat to publicly reject Piker is John Fetterman. And because we believe in holding the Democrats to their own rules, this means they support Piker when he says stuff like this:

Hasan Piker: "KiII the motherf*ckers. Let the streets soak in their red, capitalist bIood!"



Democrats are campaigning with him pic.twitter.com/YxiL47tOOw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 6, 2026

Incredible.

This guy has made a fortune from capitalism. In Cuba or any communist nation, he'd have either been against the wall because he was no longer useful to the regime or sent off to a factory or farm to work 12-hour days, six days a week. But he's got his, so he wants the rest of us to live in poverty and oppression.

Those who seek war will find it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2026

Yes.

The Left is evil and violent. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 6, 2026

It is. Piker also seemed to tell his viewers how to commit acts of terrorism not too terribly long ago, so it's not surprising he'd want to kill capitalists.

Remember the left all said Charlie Kirk was more dangerous for having conversations and trying to persuade others to change their minds. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) April 6, 2026

To the Left, speech they don't like is always violence, while their violent speech (or acts of violence) are protected by the First Amendment.

Because they're hypocrites.

Hasan is a multimillionaire who lives in a $3 million property. https://t.co/rSCOrAARob — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 7, 2026

He thinks he's useful enough for the communist regime that they wouldn't confiscate his property. Which shows Piker doesn't know history.

As I’ve been saying, wokeness is actually a facade.



These people can claim to value democracy, human rights, and political freedom. They can claim they just want to have healthcare and be Scandinavia.



It’s a mask. They’re not just dumb libtards.



In reality, they’re not that… https://t.co/5yMrexk0uH — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) April 6, 2026

The entire post reads:

These people can claim to value democracy, human rights, and political freedom. They can claim they just want to have healthcare and be Scandinavia. It’s a mask. They’re not just dumb libtards.In reality, they’re not that different from the communists of the 20th century. They may use slightly different words and tactics, but the goal is the same. Notice how leftists now publicly endorse rounding up and murdering their political opponents. Notice how they publicly support anti-liberal regimes like Cuba, Iran, or North Korea now. Notice how the literal flag-waving, China-funded Communist Party can show up to a No Kings Protest and no “libtards” stop them. Notice how the term “democratic socialist” isn’t common anymore. The mask is slipping. This is who these Bolsheviks really are. Don’t let the dumb hippie disguise fool. These people genuinely want to kill you.

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This is all correct. They look at the failings of communism, including the mass murder and deaths, and believe that's a feature, not a bug.

Temu Pol Pot https://t.co/nf8x4lfvdX — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 6, 2026

That's a great line.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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