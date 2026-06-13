Knicks fans, our long wait is finally over. The 2026 NBA Finals have concluded, and the New York Knicks are crowned world champions for the first time since 1973. The Knicks have embarked on an incredible playoff journey; they’ve dismantled every narrative opposed to them.

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for the boroughs and Knicks fans around the world 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tsqfmm0Bd8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026

2026 NBA Finals MVP: New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2026

KNICKS WIN!!!

KNICKS WIN!!!

KNICKS WIN!!!

KNICKS WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/qck5vehn1P — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026

Knicks this postseason:



— Highest point differential ever

— Most road playoff wins ever

— 13 straight wins (2nd most ever)



Champs. pic.twitter.com/RrdpEGWUbT — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2026

NEW YORK… THE WAIT IS OVER!!



The Knicks win their 1st title since 1973… snapping the longest drought between titles for any team in NBA history 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aXsb1IO26r — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 14, 2026

close out game Brunson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/grzXdRdKrA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆



New York defeats San Antonio 4-1 in the NBA Finals, capturing their third championship in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/i1gmntBe06 — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

JALEN MARQUIS BRUNSON.



One of the most clutch players to ever touch a basketball. pic.twitter.com/80dFqetmlt — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 14, 2026

This team is so special. Never gives up.



Jalen Brunson is the Captain.



He is the leader.



He was not going to let them lose.



Series MVP.



His number is going to be in the rafters.



One of the greatest Knicks and New York athletes of all time. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) June 14, 2026

For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks are champions. pic.twitter.com/2HuipUBlcm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2026

Jalen Brunson delivered an offensive masterclass, and the defense was relentless. The team was always built with championship caliber, once again showing resilience and coming back from a 20+ point deficit. In game four, the Knicks made NBA Finals history by storming back to win 107-106 after being down by 29 points. It’s the greatest comeback in finals history, giving them a commanding 3-1 lead.

The San Antonio Spurs once again built a double-digit lead, playing fast, frisky, and frenetic on both ends of the court, but the Knicks, as they’ve shown during this playoff run, just wear you down.

As Knicks fans, we’ve endured misery for decades, including darker times when, for more than a few seasons, this organization had teams that won fewer than 20 games. The wait is over. We’re back on top of the world.

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I’ve waited my whole life for this moment, 27 years if you want to specify—the last time the Knicks made it to the Finals—and now we celebrate.

I can’t really say much more than this was absolute cinema.

Good game, San Antonio. Let’s go, Knicks!!!

Let’s see what’s happening in New York after the Knicks won the Finals: pic.twitter.com/mSdtL8ivU4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026

Guards with a 45-point closeout game in the Finals (since merger):



— Michael Jordan

— Jalen Brunson



That's it. pic.twitter.com/QfbTwjkEmc — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2026

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