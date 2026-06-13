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THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2026 11:45 PM
THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Knicks fans, our long wait is finally over. The 2026 NBA Finals have concluded, and the New York Knicks are crowned world champions for the first time since 1973. The Knicks have embarked on an incredible playoff journey; they’ve dismantled every narrative opposed to them. 

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Jalen Brunson delivered an offensive masterclass, and the defense was relentless. The team was always built with championship caliber, once again showing resilience and coming back from a 20+ point deficit. In game four, the Knicks made NBA Finals history by storming back to win 107-106 after being down by 29 points. It’s the greatest comeback in finals history, giving them a commanding 3-1 lead. 

The San Antonio Spurs once again built a double-digit lead, playing fast, frisky, and frenetic on both ends of the court, but the Knicks, as they’ve shown during this playoff run, just wear you down. 

As Knicks fans, we’ve endured misery for decades, including darker times when, for more than a few seasons, this organization had teams that won fewer than 20 games. The wait is over. We’re back on top of the world.

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I’ve waited my whole life for this moment, 27 years if you want to specify—the last time the Knicks made it to the Finals—and now we celebrate. 

I can’t really say much more than this was absolute cinema. 

Good game, San Antonio. Let’s go, Knicks!!!

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