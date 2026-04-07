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Tipsheet

Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 9:30 AM
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After the death of George Floyd and the BLM riots of 2020, many cities and states worked to defund the police and replace officers with other "first responders," arguing that police weren't equipped to deal with people experiencing mental health crises.

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In some places, this meant sending social workers rather than cops to handle volatile situations. That's because the Left genuinely believes that if you just talk nicely to the violent schizophrenic, or give him welfare, it'll solve the problem of crime and violence. 

This includes Massachusetts, where a social worker was just stabbed after responding to a call.

Here's more:

In the summer of 2020, after the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, the far left decided cops were the problem. Their theory? Armed officers escalate mental health crises. Send social workers and clinicians instead, and people would stop getting hurt. On Saturday in Boston, one of those clinicians was attacked with a sword.

The clinician was knocked to the ground inside an apartment building on Hemenway Street, steps from Northeastern University's campus. A police officer was stabbed in the arm. The man who attacked them, apparently in the grip of paranoid delusions, was shot by other officers and later died at a hospital. He had spent close to 45 minutes talking to the clinician through his locked door before he opened it.

The clinician did everything the activists said would work. It didn't.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS MENTAL HEALTH

The activists know this nonsense doesn't work. They don't care. What's more important to them is undermining our judicial system, creating chaos in our communities, and protecting criminals.

That's the point. Imagine being a social worker in Boston, knowing Democrats will put your life at risk for their political agenda.

They are not, because the Left chooses to ignore the real causes of violence, including the fact that no amount of welfare or social workers can fix it. 

Some people are just violent, and they should be removed from society for the safety of all.

Bingo.

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Nothing good will come of it.

The proponents of these plans will blame guns, knives, Republicans, or anything but their failed, dangerous policies.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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