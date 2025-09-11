Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat...
FBI Releases Photos of 'Person of Interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Resolution Condemning Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Team Biden Fires Back Over Kamala Harris Memoir '107 Days'
Zohran Mamdani Once Tried to Block Charlie Kirk From Speaking in Queens
Soft-on-Crime Michigan Prosecutor Carol Siemon Mocks Charlie Kirk's Gun Views in Wake of...
Honor: Vice President Vance to Escort Charlie Kirk's Casket Home to Arizona on...
Comedy Central Quietly Pulls 'South Park' Episode Mocking Charlie Kirk
Jay Leno Calls Assassination of Charlie Kirk the 'Death of Free Speech'
CBS's Nate Burleson Asks Disgusting Question Following Charlie Kirk's Death
Trump Honors 9/11 Victims at Pentagon, Lays Wreath With First Lady
Columbia Students Turn Assassination Into a Punchline
'Nobody Deserves That': Charlie Kirk's Rivals Speak Out After Assassination
Tipsheet

Mamdani Slammed Over Ties to Twitch Streamer Who Claimed 'America Deserved 9/11'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 11, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Just days ahead of the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at Ground Zero, where speakers condemned leading mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his ties to Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who claimed that "America deserved 9/11."

Advertisement

Cuomo, on Tuesday, honored Sal Tururici, an emergency medical technician for the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who responded to the terrorist attacks and was later diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to Fox News.

"This is not just politics, this is personal," Cuomo said. "Sal’s story is a reminder of why this work matters. Those benefits saved lives and honored sacrifice. Leadership is about life and death, protecting New Yorkers, doing the hard work, and delivering when it matters most."

His wife, Wendi, who became an EMT following 9/11, slammed Mamdani over his relationship with Piker.

I am calling on Zohran Mamdani to disavow Hasan Piker and his hateful words. His association with Hasan Piker disqualifies him to serve in any role for New York City, let alone one as important as mayor.

Mamdani's campaign responded, arguing that "Andrew Cuomo knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s holding a press conference to suggest that Zohran Mamdani — who is poised to become New York’s first Muslim mayor — somehow supported 9/11. It’s vile, it’s dangerous, and it’s deliberate." It may be true, as Mamdani is no defender of American values.

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

They added that Cuomo has "used Muslims as convenient punching bags for decades," and that "New Yorkers can see this for what it is — a cynical attempt to recycle the ugliest playbook in our politics. Cuomo is not protecting the memory of 9/11 victims; he’s once again desecrating it by weaponizing grief and pain for his own ambition."

Hasan Piker himself responded during his livestream on Thursday, arguing that Cuomo is "incredibly desperate, and they’ll get even more racist as the election nears." He added that Cuomo is "leaning on Islamophobia" to try and prevent Mamdani's victory in the mayoral race.

Cuomo himself did not address any of Piker's comments. He is currently more than 20 points behind self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the latest polling for NYC mayor. Yet, Cuomo has the best chance of preventing NYC, once the capital of America's free market, from becoming a communist hellhole.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ISLAM TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Soft-on-Crime Michigan Prosecutor Carol Siemon Mocks Charlie Kirk's Gun Views in Wake of Assassination Amy Curtis
Columbia Students Turn Assassination Into a Punchline Dmitri Bolt
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party Matt Vespa
'Nobody Deserves That': Charlie Kirk's Rivals Speak Out After Assassination Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement