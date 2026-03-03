Did This Democrat Darling Twitch Streamer Just Tell His Audience How to Commit Terror Attacks?

Twitch streamer and Leftist activist is not new to controversy. Back during the New York mayoral race, he was tied to Zohran Mamdani, and voters were reminded that Piker thinks America "deserved" 9/11.

Now Piker is back, looking like the Temu version of Fidel Castro, and he's calling on his followers to get drones to attack targets.

Hasan Piker tells his followers suicide bombing is dead, buy Shahed drones instead.



"Just make f**king drones. You can purchase them from online marketplaces. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone. You can buy them at… pic.twitter.com/eiTPoyRn9W — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 3, 2026

"You really don't need suicide bombing anymore," Piker said. "You really don't need that anymore in drone warfare."

"Just make f***ing drones. You can purchase them from, you know ... you can purchase them in the online marketplace. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone that you can purchase at virtually no significant cost."

"I mean this is basically this is functionally what you could get away with if you facilitated ... a somewhat difficult to pull off suicide bombing strike and instead you're just using a shothead drone."

It's simply incredible.

Yes. Deport, deport, deport.

This is scary, but totally on-brand for Piker.

Hasan Piker has been coronated by the corporate media as the voice of the progressives— the “AOC of Twitch” and the “gateway drug” of progressives.



Now he is telling his followers how to commit terrorist attacks.



Here is a showcase of some of the headlines he has received: pic.twitter.com/3Nwyss2EsB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2026

Piker is deep in the progressive movement, and the media adore him.

@Twitch is such trash for allowing this terrorist to use their platform. — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) March 3, 2026

Piker gets platformed while countless others have been banned and censored for saying far less offensive things.

Democratic Party influencer, Hasan Piker? pic.twitter.com/popLbgknzV — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 3, 2026

That's the guy.

Hasan needs to be locked up. https://t.co/Q0PoQCOzTv — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 3, 2026

Yes, he does.

The “Joe Rogan of the left” who said America deserved 9/11 tells his listeners to make exploding drones to commit acts of terrorism.



cc: @FBI https://t.co/mAqzUFtOCJ — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) March 3, 2026

The FBI is busy, but they need to address this.

Look at that.

We put people in jail for facilitating the 3D printing of firearms https://t.co/0rKH1THz4M — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) March 3, 2026

It's almost like we have a two-tier justice system.

Hasan Piker is telling his followers to make suicide drones. Hasan also said that America deserved 9/11 and has hosted Houthi terrorists on his stream.



Anyway, here are a couple of pictures of our mayor and a current city councilman hanging out with him recently. https://t.co/6SawYQBGFR pic.twitter.com/0GAeI7eMeC — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 3, 2026

The Democrats embrace this guy, and not a single journalist will ask Zohran Mamdani or any other Democrat if they object to what Piker says or does.

