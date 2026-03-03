Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House
Did This Democrat Darling Twitch Streamer Just Tell His Audience How to Commit Terror Attacks?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 12:45 PM
Did This Democrat Darling Twitch Streamer Just Tell His Audience How to Commit Terror Attacks?
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Twitch streamer and Leftist activist is not new to controversy. Back during the New York mayoral race, he was tied to Zohran Mamdani, and voters were reminded that Piker thinks America "deserved" 9/11. 

Now Piker is back, looking like the Temu version of Fidel Castro, and he's calling on his followers to get drones to attack targets.

"You really don't need suicide bombing anymore," Piker said. "You really don't need that anymore in drone warfare."

"Just make f***ing drones. You can purchase them from, you know ... you can purchase them in the online marketplace. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone that you can purchase at virtually no significant cost."

"I mean this is basically this is functionally what you could get away with if you facilitated ... a somewhat difficult to pull off suicide bombing strike and instead you're just using a shothead drone."

It's simply incredible.

Yes. Deport, deport, deport.

This is scary, but totally on-brand for Piker.

Piker is deep in the progressive movement, and the media adore him.

Piker gets platformed while countless others have been banned and censored for saying far less offensive things.

That's the guy.

Yes, he does.

The FBI is busy, but they need to address this.

Look at that.

It's almost like we have a two-tier justice system.

The Democrats embrace this guy, and not a single journalist will ask Zohran Mamdani or any other Democrat if they object to what Piker says or does.

