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Tipsheet

Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 3:45 PM
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

I’m exhausted, man. These opinions are outdated, but here we are discussing the Karmelo Anthony case. Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf in Frisco, Texas, in 2025 during a high school track meet, a case that attracted national attention. Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison. 

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It has unleashed a storm of controversy due to the racial overtones of the case. Larry Reid, a Black commentator, went on a tangent about how integration has benefited the Black community, but now it’s time for Black people to return to Africa. It’s the solution to the so-called “white people problem” in America, or something (via Breitbart):

"I want you to begin to think about this America and the white people problem that we have... As a collective, let's drain this place of its benefits and make our mass exodus and go home and build."

"Civil rights did not make white people that are infected with whiteness stop being racist. They still raised racist children that run this country to this day."

"You come from a land that flows with milk and honey. They pulled you out of that land ancestrally and brought you to a place to where your royalty was not recognized. Used your black power, your black mysticism, your African spirituality, and your physiological superiority to build this country and give everybody reparations except you."

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