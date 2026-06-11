The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse

There isn’t much to say about this story: the candidate has a Nazi tattoo. The Democrats and Graham Platner’s team would probably prefer to move past this issue, but it continues to linger. Platner won the Maine Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the fall. The story behind Platner’s tattoo is complex, with each explanation avoiding responsibility. The latest comes from a former girlfriend, a self-identified leftist, who also claims that Platner knew the tattoo had Nazi ties but wore it to remind himself that the US was the villain abroad (via NY Post):

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“As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, ‘Is that a Totenkopf?’ and he told me a whole, ‘he will hold this weight forever’ bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy… https://t.co/zXMojomO5O — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 11, 2026

Admitted Senate sleazeball nominee Graham Platner kept his hideous Nazi tattoo to remind himself “the US was the evil bad guy overseas,” according to an ex-girlfriend with whom he cheated on his fiancée in 2021. The left-wing streamer, who spoke to The Post, is the second woman to say that Platner knew about the fascist origin of his Totenkopf skull and crossbones tattoo — despite his claims that he didn’t realize it was a Third Reich symbol until last fall. Her assertions were backed up by texts reviewed by The Post that she’d sent to her mom in September 2025 in which she blasted him for his “Nazi tattoo,” “small d—k” and claims that he tarnished her reputation by using her to step out on his fiancée. The woman also offered allegations Platner cheated on a second partner before his current wife — a now-ex-fiancée he was engaged to around that time. “As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, ‘Is that a Totenkopf?’ and he told me a whole, ‘he will hold this weight forever’ bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas,” she recounted. […] “Graham’s repeatedly said he picked a skull-and-crossbones tattoo off a wall in Croatia to commemorate surviving Ramadi and his friends who were killed there,” a spokesperson from the Platner campaign told The Post. “Graham has also since covered up the tattoo, and answered countless questions about it.”

Another ex-lover of Graham Platner A) confirms that he’s lying to voters about when he knew he had a Nazi tattoo and B) says he kept it as a reminder that America is bad https://t.co/87G61JIjRq pic.twitter.com/lzRkXL6yIh — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 11, 2026

Platner has also dealt with a sexting scandal and accusations of emotional abuse from previous girlfriends. He’s a fake oyster farmer who only sells to one person: his mom, who owns a restaurant. Everything about this guy is damaged goods. By the way, all the negative press stems from the Democratic Party’s opposition research. The GOP is waiting until July 13, when Maine Democrats will be stuck with him on the ballot.

A second woman says Graham Platner knew the Nazi origins of his Totenkopf tattoo, contradicting his claim that he only learned of its meaning last fall.



She also alleges he cheated on his fiancée and described the tattoo as a reminder that “the US was the evil bad guy.” (NYP) pic.twitter.com/TzS963ddH6 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 11, 2026

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