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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Slams Fellow Dems for Associating With Hasan Piker

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 9:30 AM
John Fetterman Slams Fellow Dems for Associating With Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Radical Leftist streamer Hasan Piker is a darling of the Democratic Party. He's planning to attend an event with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed this week, he has ties to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and he recently traveled with a bunch of Leftists to Cuba, where he wore a $700 shirt while extolling the virtues of communism. Piker believes America deserved 9/11, supports Hamas' terrorism — including its use of rape on October 7 — and shocked his dog on a livestream.

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But because he has some clout and a Twitch stream, Democrats are eager to align with him (and, let's not forget, Democrats largely agree with his views). Except for one Democrat: John Fetterman.

Fetterman recently blasted his party for associating with Piker.

"I mean, it's crazy," Fetterman said. "I mean, my God. You have many of my party's, they're proud to do events with ... Hasan Piker. This is the individual that said just recently said that America deserved 9/11, and that they said that Hamas is 1000 percent better than Israel. And he doesn't care about the rapes and calls Jews inbred and says these outlandish things."

"The New York TImes give these glowing kinds of profiles," Fetterman continued, "they don't mention any of that. He's become such a raging antisemite. Even the guy that has a Nazi tattoo bailed on doing an event with him. Democrats have to decide: Whose side are you on? Are you proud to stand with that kind of an individual or stand with Israel?"

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS JOHN FETTERMAN

The call out of Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate from Maine, was perfect.

Yeah. They agree with him.

That's why Democrats plan to primary him and remove him from office.

There is no reason to associate with Hasan Piker. He holds abhorrent views, says abhorrent things, and — were he a Republican — Democrats would demand that every Republican disavow him. But few in the media or on the Left are calling out the Democrats for associating with this guy.

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