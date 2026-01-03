Convicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Resigns (and Plays the Victim)

On December 18, disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of a single felony obstruction charge. She was also found not guilty of a misdemeanor count of concealing. The verdict came after a quick four-day trial.

Advertisement

Back in April, Dugan was arrested by the FBI for assisting Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal immigrant, with evading federal law enforcement officers who were in the courthouse to apprehend Flores-Ruiz. Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom on domestic violence charges. His victims, a man and a woman, were also in the courtroom, hoping to get justice. During Dugan's trial, witnesses said the victims looked "uncomfortable" being in the presence of Flores-Ruiz. That's understandable. Flores-Ruiz allegedly "hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him" and "beat up the woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.

Democrats ran to Dugan's defense, saying her arrest was unjust and retaliation from the Trump administration. But Yale Law professor Jed Rubenfeld called Dugan's arrest "legit," and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court suspended Dugan "indefinitely" following her arrest.

Now, with a felony conviction and facing impeachment in the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature, Hannah Dugan has resigned from her position as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge.

BREAKING: Hannah Dugan is resigning immediately as a Milwaukee County judge after her felony obstruction conviction pic.twitter.com/l3fgvAm5ti — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 3, 2026

In a letter addressed to Democratic Governor Tony Evers, Dugan wrote (emphasis added):

"For the past nine years of service, it has been the honor of my life and a daily blessing to be entrusted by Wisconsinites as their elected judge; to fairly administer justice to the thousands of people who have come before me, uphold our laws and the Constitution, and keep our community safe.

"During this last decade, I have served behind the bench and beyond the bench. Behind the bench I have presided over thousands and thousands of cases -- with a commitment to treat all persons with dignity and respect, to act justly, deliberatively, and consistently, and to maintain a courtroom with the decorum and safety the public deserves. Beyond the bench I have attended hundreds and hundreds of community events, listening to Milwaukee County residents voice their justice system experiences and concerns -- as jurors, witnesses, litigants, victims, and justice-impacted citizens who care about our courts.

"As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary. I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary. However, the Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County Branch 31 rather than have the fate of that Court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature.

Advertisement

"Therefore, Governor, with a heavy heart, I submit to you this letter of resignation and respectfully request that you give it immediate effect. My faith in God and in our legal system leads me to trust that in the long run justice will be served for our independent judiciary and for me."

Of course, Dugan played the victim card here. She is not the subject of "unprecedented federal legal proceedings." She broke the law, and a jury found her guilty. That's the justice system at work.

Republicans control the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate. Dugan was going to be impeached. There wasn't going to be a partisan fight.

Dugan faces up to five years behind bars. Her legal team is going to appeal and asked a judge to throw out her conviction. So she's right that this fight is not over, but it's not a fight that she's going to win.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.