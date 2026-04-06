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Tipsheet

U.S.-Israeli Strikes Killed Even More High-Ranking Iranian Officials

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 7:30 AM
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Killed Even More High-Ranking Iranian Officials
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Major General Majid Khademi, head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, is the latest high-ranking Iranian official to be killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in Iran overnight.

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This comes after President Trump reported that dozens of Iranian forces were killed in airstrikes on Saturday.

"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

There are also reports that Asghar Bagheri, head of the IRGC's Unit 840 (part of its Quds Force), was eliminated.

Bagheri was reportedly the architect behind operations targeting Israel and Jews.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY TERRORISM

President Trump, who is planning to hold a press conference today at 1 pm Eastern, warned Iran that they've got until 8 pm Eastern on Tuesday to agree to a deal, or "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." His Truth Social post continued, "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

The escalation came after Iran shot down an F-15 on Good Friday. One of the pilots was immediately recovered, but the second one wasn't extracted from the country until Easter Sunday, in a massive operation that will go down as one of the greatest military efforts in U.S. history.

Leftists, however, continue to insist that the U.S. is losing the war in Iran. But when you assassinate dozens of their military leaders, safely extract a downed pilot in the nation, and offer them a firm deadline, it's clear we're obliterating Iran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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