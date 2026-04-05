Trump Reminds Iran That the Clock Is Ticking

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a more pointed threat to the Iranian regime after U.S. forces rescued the last pilot that was shot down in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” and cautioned that if Tehran doesn’t end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, it will “be living in Hell.”

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Earlier, Trump announced that the U.S. military recovered the last pilot in “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History” and that the crew member “is now SAFE and SOUND!”

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Iranian forces shot down the F-15E Eagle on Friday. While one of the crew members was immediately rescued, the other remained missing as U.S. special forces entered the region to find him. An A-10 Warthog also took fire. The pilot was forced to eject but was safely recovered shortly after.

The second pilot managed to evade Iranian forces as the U.S. military worked to locate and rescue him. The CIA carried out a disinformation campaign to throw off Iranian forces as they also tried to find the pilot.

Before the latest threat, Trump on Saturday said he was giving the regime 48 hours to accept a deal and to end the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. “Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he wrote in another Truth Social post.

Trump is demanding that Tehran agree to abandon its nuclear program and other concessions. Iran publicly rejected those terms but signaled a willingness to enter peace talks in Pakistan.

War works like this.



You rescue your own troops.

You deny the enemy any trophies.

You hit back hard enough to force compliance.



Trump executed it perfectly.



F-15 pilot trapped in Iran?

Spec ops went in and extracted him safely.

Zero Americans lost.

Stuck assets… — SilentPatriot47 (@ShadowPatriotUS) April 5, 2026

As the rescue operation proceeded, Iran continued to pound U.S.-allied Arab nations in the Persian Gulf with missile and drone attacks. The United Arab Emirates shot down 60 drones and missiles on Sunday alone. Tehran has fired over 2,000 drones and 500 missiles at the country since the war began, CBS News reported.

Kuwait reported that Iranian strikes caused severe damage to power plants, water desalination facilities, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation infrastructure.

Oman’s foreign ministry said it met with Iranian officials on Saturday to discuss options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has agreed to allow tankers carrying Iraqi oil through the waterway.