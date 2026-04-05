WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran Has Been Rescued
WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran...
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex
He Used Drugs to Exploit His Victims – Now He's Facing Decades in Prison
He Used Drugs to Exploit His Victims – Now He's Facing Decades in...
VIP
An Easter Message to the British People
An Easter Message to the British People
Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Gang Rape Victim
Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Ga...
My King’s Day
My King’s Day
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 314: Easter and the Shroud of Turin, an Expert Interview
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 314: Easter and the Shroud of Turin, an...
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright Citizenship
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright...
Alabama Therapist Sentenced to Over 4 Years in $700K Medicaid Fraud Case
Alabama Therapist Sentenced to Over 4 Years in $700K Medicaid Fraud Case
You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump
You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump
The Transcendental Argument for the Existence of God
The Transcendental Argument for the Existence of God
The Founding Fathers and the Resurrection
The Founding Fathers and the Resurrection
What Joy Is There This Easter Amid War and Division?
What Joy Is There This Easter Amid War and Division?
Easter Isn’t Just Resurrection — It’s a Wedding Announcement
Easter Isn’t Just Resurrection — It’s a Wedding Announcement
Tipsheet

Trump Reminds Iran That the Clock Is Ticking

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 05, 2026 11:30 AM
Trump Reminds Iran That the Clock Is Ticking
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a more pointed threat to the Iranian regime after U.S. forces rescued the last pilot that was shot down in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” and cautioned that if Tehran doesn’t end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, it will “be living in Hell.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Trump announced that the U.S. military recovered the last pilot in “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History” and that the crew member “is now SAFE and SOUND!”

Iranian forces shot down the F-15E Eagle on Friday. While one of the crew members was immediately rescued, the other remained missing as U.S. special forces entered the region to find him. An A-10 Warthog also took fire. The pilot was forced to eject but was safely recovered shortly after.

The second pilot managed to evade Iranian forces as the U.S. military worked to locate and rescue him. The CIA carried out a disinformation campaign to throw off Iranian forces as they also tried to find the pilot.

Before the latest threat, Trump on Saturday said he was giving the regime 48 hours to accept a deal and to end the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. “Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he wrote in another Truth Social post. 

Trump is demanding that Tehran agree to abandon its nuclear program and other concessions. Iran publicly rejected those terms but signaled a willingness to enter peace talks in Pakistan.

Recommended

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUTH SOCIAL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

As the rescue operation proceeded, Iran continued to pound U.S.-allied Arab nations in the Persian Gulf with missile and drone attacks. The United Arab Emirates shot down 60 drones and missiles on Sunday alone. Tehran has fired over 2,000 drones and 500 missiles at the country since the war began, CBS News reported.

Kuwait reported that Iranian strikes caused severe damage to power plants, water desalination facilities, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation infrastructure. 

Oman’s foreign ministry said it met with Iranian officials on Saturday to discuss options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has agreed to allow tankers carrying Iraqi oil through the waterway. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Allahu Akbar, Europe! Alan Joseph Bauer
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex Jeff Charles
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post Joseph Chalfant
Impeach The B*****d Liberal Judges Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement