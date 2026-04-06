This Journalist Thinks Trump's Tuesday Deadline Is a Thinly-Veiled Threat to Nuke Iran

It's painfully clear that the Left wants us to lose Operation Epic Fury. Their disappointment was palpable over the weekend after the U.S. rescued a downed F-15 pilot without the loss of a single American life. We killed dozens more high-ranking Iranian officials over the weekend, including Major General Majid Khademi, head of the IRGC's intelligence organization.

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President Trump said Iran has until 8 pm Eastern on Tuesday to agree to a deal, or all hell will break loose. That includes bombing more infrastructure, as President Trump outlined in a Truth Social post. But for Aaron Rupar — a journalist who is so dishonest that Urban Dictionary turned his name into a verb meaning "intentionally misleading" — that deadline signals something much more nefarious.

It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to use a nuclear weapon against Iran pic.twitter.com/pGEdcq3700 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

Seriously?

Yes, it can be.

The U.S. will not use a nuclear weapon against Iran, even though Iran wouldn't hesitate to use a nuclear weapon against the U.S, Israel, or Europe.

Aaron. How does it feel to have a verb named after yourself? pic.twitter.com/I7pY3W2th7 — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) April 5, 2026

See? The guy lies so much that it's what he's known for.

Your crash out is so funny dude. I love it. Never change. — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 5, 2026

This is one of the biggest crash-outs we've ever seen.

10.9K likes on utter nonsense. Rupar is proving he could take a picture of his refuse chute hole, call it a rose and 10.9K "people" will like the refuse chute hole.



This is fake engagement as no one outside of X knows who Rupar actually is. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 5, 2026

Rupar probably believes this.

Tuesdays at 8:00 PM Eastern Time was also when The A Team aired on NBC from 1983-1987. It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to send B.A. Baracus and the boys into Iran https://t.co/FbabVrQ0tQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 5, 2026

That would be awesome, for what it's worth.

And it's much more plausible than what Rupar is suggesting.

Fun fact Truman never asked permission when we struck Japan.



Congress only needs to be notified.



No one’s talking about a nuclear strike but you fools are you saying that’s what you want? https://t.co/JCZ1ZhE6Ct — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 5, 2026

They want to nail President Trump on something, anything, so badly.

Don’t you get tired of being stupid? https://t.co/BEohOu6Rjx — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 5, 2026

He does not. Clearly.

Yeah man that’s definitely it https://t.co/50ufzxBrHU — Gary (@plzbepatient) April 6, 2026

Definitely it.

Yes.

How the hell did you come up with that @atrupar? I’m genuinely curious.



It’s amazing how many people are using this war and misery of others to push their own agenda. Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/Ck4kBuPvEP — Shahriar Etminani (@Etminani_S) April 5, 2026

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He just made it up.

This is all rage-baiting, and Rupar knows it. Everyone, even Rupar, knows the U.S. would not use nukes. But it's also a tacit admission that President Trump was right about striking Iran. Rupar just acknowledged that nukes are bad and dangerous, which is precisely why President Trump and Secretary Hegseth intend to stop Iran from ever having them.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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