This Journalist Thinks Trump's Tuesday Deadline Is a Thinly-Veiled Threat to Nuke Iran

Don’t Freak Out When We Lose the Birthright Citizenship Case
Don’t Freak Out When We Lose the Birthright Citizenship Case
Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America
Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America
Billy Bush Reveals How Many People Were Tasked With Destroying Trump at ABC News in 2016
Billy Bush Reveals How Many People Were Tasked With Destroying Trump at ABC...
Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran
Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point...
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Ripped Into This Outlet Over the Weekend...and Rightfully So
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Ripped Into This Outlet Over the Weekend...and Rightfully So
Thom Tillis Vows to Oppose Trump's Next Attorney General Nominee Over This!?
Thom Tillis Vows to Oppose Trump's Next Attorney General Nominee Over This!?
Parents Should Know What the National Education Association Has Planned for May Day
Parents Should Know What the National Education Association Has Planned for May Day
Gavin Newsom Just Spent $19 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic
Gavin Newsom Just Spent $19 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Rearrange the Deck...
John Fetterman Slams Fellow Dems for Associating With Hasan Piker
John Fetterman Slams Fellow Dems for Associating With Hasan Piker
Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday
Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday
Follow the Science: New Study Shows 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Work
Follow the Science: New Study Shows 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Work
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Killed Even More High-Ranking Iranian Officials
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Killed Even More High-Ranking Iranian Officials
The Black Lives That Don't Matter
The Black Lives That Don't Matter
President Trump: The Biggest Tax-Cutter in History
President Trump: The Biggest Tax-Cutter in History
Tipsheet

This Journalist Thinks Trump's Tuesday Deadline Is a Thinly-Veiled Threat to Nuke Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 9:00 AM
This Journalist Thinks Trump's Tuesday Deadline Is a Thinly-Veiled Threat to Nuke Iran
Townhall Media

It's painfully clear that the Left wants us to lose Operation Epic Fury. Their disappointment was palpable over the weekend after the U.S. rescued a downed F-15 pilot without the loss of a single American life. We killed dozens more high-ranking Iranian officials over the weekend, including Major General Majid Khademi, head of the IRGC's intelligence organization.

Advertisement

President Trump said Iran has until 8 pm Eastern on Tuesday to agree to a deal, or all hell will break loose. That includes bombing more infrastructure, as President Trump outlined in a Truth Social post. But for Aaron Rupar — a journalist who is so dishonest that Urban Dictionary turned his name into a verb meaning "intentionally misleading" — that deadline signals something much more nefarious.

Seriously?

Yes, it can be.

The U.S. will not use a nuclear weapon against Iran, even though Iran wouldn't hesitate to use a nuclear weapon against the U.S, Israel, or Europe.

See? The guy lies so much that it's what he's known for.

This is one of the biggest crash-outs we've ever seen.

Recommended

Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUTH SOCIAL OPERATION EPIC FURY

Rupar probably believes this.

That would be awesome, for what it's worth.

And it's much more plausible than what Rupar is suggesting.

They want to nail President Trump on something, anything, so badly.

He does not. Clearly.

Definitely it.

Yes.

Advertisement

He just made it up.

This is all rage-baiting, and Rupar knows it. Everyone, even Rupar, knows the U.S. would not use nukes. But it's also a tacit admission that President Trump was right about striking Iran. Rupar just acknowledged that nukes are bad and dangerous, which is precisely why President Trump and Secretary Hegseth intend to stop Iran from ever having them.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran Matt Vespa
Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday Amy Curtis
Don’t Freak Out When We Lose the Birthright Citizenship Case Kurt Schlichter
Billy Bush Reveals How Many People Were Tasked With Destroying Trump at ABC News in 2016 Matt Vespa
Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America Matt Vespa
Follow the Science: New Study Shows 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Work Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement