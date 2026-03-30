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Tipsheet

This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 9:30 AM
This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Internet is an amazing place. Where else can you find old videos of politicians that prove, beyond all doubt, how they really feel about half of the country?

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Just last week, the Internet reminded us who the Democrats really care about, thanks to a 2024 Chris Murphy interview on MSNBC. It also helped us remember that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the billions of dollars in fraud were no big deal, and it showed us that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, has some very negative opinions about Christians and conservatives.

That last one is important, because another resurfaced video of California's first couple is making the rounds on X again, reminding us of the time the Newsoms toured red states. Siebel Newsom thought it was a great opportunity to teach her children about all the -isms firsthand, because she believes those things only exist in red states, apparently.

In the interview with Jen Psaki, Siebel Newsom said, "I don't think, or I know for a fact taht we don't get all of this history in our schools. And it's part of enlivening them, building their curiosity, expanding their hearts, their empathy, so they themselves can be the change they wish to see in the world and recognize that, you know, that we have work to do, and that we have healing to do."

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM JEN PSAKI KEITH ELLISON

"And so that they can be, you know, use their voices to stand up and speak out when they see pain and suffering, and bullying and racism and misogyny around them," she said. "I'm a truth seeker. They need to know the truth."

Her "truth" is that red states are awful bastions of bigotry, while California is a utopia. 

She's wrong, of course. And we need look no further than Mississippi and literacy rates. That state has made significant strides in literacy for Black students, and now 52 percent of those students read at or above the basic grade level. In California, that number is just 28 percent. The policies of that supposedly bigoted red state have helped Black students learn to read, while California's woke policies have held them back.

Yes, he is.

We will never get over this.

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The worst racists in the world are Leftists.

Yes, they are.

Extremely bad people.

She really is. And remember, she's the one running for the White House in 2028, even if Gavin's name is on the ballot. Imagine Jennifer running the country when she thinks like this about half of us.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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