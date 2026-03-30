This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States

The Internet is an amazing place. Where else can you find old videos of politicians that prove, beyond all doubt, how they really feel about half of the country?

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Just last week, the Internet reminded us who the Democrats really care about, thanks to a 2024 Chris Murphy interview on MSNBC. It also helped us remember that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the billions of dollars in fraud were no big deal, and it showed us that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, has some very negative opinions about Christians and conservatives.

That last one is important, because another resurfaced video of California's first couple is making the rounds on X again, reminding us of the time the Newsoms toured red states. Siebel Newsom thought it was a great opportunity to teach her children about all the -isms firsthand, because she believes those things only exist in red states, apparently.

In 2023 Gavin Newsom did what he called a "Red State" tour and visited Alabama, Florida and a few other red states.



Newsom's wife said she brought her children to the red states so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying first hand. pic.twitter.com/CBx8gfUBc9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 29, 2026

In the interview with Jen Psaki, Siebel Newsom said, "I don't think, or I know for a fact taht we don't get all of this history in our schools. And it's part of enlivening them, building their curiosity, expanding their hearts, their empathy, so they themselves can be the change they wish to see in the world and recognize that, you know, that we have work to do, and that we have healing to do."

"And so that they can be, you know, use their voices to stand up and speak out when they see pain and suffering, and bullying and racism and misogyny around them," she said. "I'm a truth seeker. They need to know the truth."

Her "truth" is that red states are awful bastions of bigotry, while California is a utopia.

She's wrong, of course. And we need look no further than Mississippi and literacy rates. That state has made significant strides in literacy for Black students, and now 52 percent of those students read at or above the basic grade level. In California, that number is just 28 percent. The policies of that supposedly bigoted red state have helped Black students learn to read, while California's woke policies have held them back.

LOL. Don't forget, California's insane Democrats once banned state-paid travel to OVER HALF of the "United" States.



WHY? Because those states won't kowtow to California's insane policies. BTW, Newsom violated California's antidiscrimination law. Is he a racist? pic.twitter.com/qHYYFWZRUL — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) March 30, 2026

Yes, he is.

She had sex with Harvey Weinstein. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 30, 2026

We will never get over this.

I learned about racism from a white California union leader. He told me I should vote to benefit my people. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) March 30, 2026

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The worst racists in the world are Leftists.

She and Gavin are perfect for each other. The King and Queen of cringe. — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🪴 (@SweetVaBreezy) March 30, 2026

Yes, they are.

It's important to remember that most highly educated elitist Democrats are, in their heart of hearts, extremely bad people https://t.co/2Y2IZKkSpK — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 30, 2026

Extremely bad people.

“Let’s take the kids to Alabama so they can see racists up close!”



She’s the worst. The absolute worst. https://t.co/1VXtIrrdoT — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) March 30, 2026

She really is. And remember, she's the one running for the White House in 2028, even if Gavin's name is on the ballot. Imagine Jennifer running the country when she thinks like this about half of us.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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