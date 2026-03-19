Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country

Two things have become exceedingly clear as we inch towards the 2028 Presidential election: Gavin Newsom is going to run for office, and a vote for Gavin Newsom will really be a vote to elect his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Why? Well, last month she humiliated Gavin by taking over his press conference to chide the media for not covering President Trump's supposed "war on women."

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She's also been the subject of some questionable financial dealings with her "gender stereotypes" charity, and IRS docs revealed she's taken nearly $4 million from it over the years.

Now she's here to tell us all a few things. First, that we can learn a lot from same sex couples, and that gender is on a spectrum (it's not, of course).

She also says that Evangelicals and conservatives are holding this country back.

Gavin Newsom's wife: There's a lot to learn from same sex couples. Gender is on a spectrum. Evangelicals and conservatives are holding the country back but it won't work because people are woke.



She's as crazy as any lunatic white liberal woman out there. pic.twitter.com/QrIfLiZbjO — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 18, 2026

"There's so much to learn from same sex couples who have learned to communicate and who also are, like, well, look, you know someone's gotta do the care work in a same sex male couple, someone's got to do that, so I'm just going to do that. And not be afraid or ashamed because it's part of being human," Newsom said. As if men in heterosexual relationships never do "care work," of course.

"We're all on a spectrum," she continued. "It's just how society kind of pushes and pressures us into these limiting gender roles."

"But again, the folks on the far-right, they're missing this ... they're living in this silo, this Evangelical, conservative silo, that ultimately is just pulling us back as a country, to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be and we're not going to be," Newsom said. "Because, honestly, young women and fathers and daughters are awake and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back, and so I have so much hope because of that. And obviously, California has a huge responsibility to lead."

The men have been beaten into submission is not great out reach for the young male voter! pic.twitter.com/YA9bikMwsx — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2026

It'll help the Democrats win back the male vote. Not.

Imagine her and Tim Walz’s wife in a room together 😳😂 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 19, 2026

We would rather not.

What is this first partner bulls***? Are they married or not? Another crazy-eyes nutjob trying to destroy America. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 19, 2026

They're married, but she doesn't want to advertise that. It's not woke enough.

Gavin Newsom's wife is mentally ill.



This isn't how a normal person speaks... she reminds me of Tim Walz's wife.



Why are they all like this? https://t.co/oxtjRLy1EJ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 19, 2026

They're all like that.

The more I see of the "first partner" speaking... the less I like her. Keep talking! https://t.co/sZdlYbUdFG — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2026

This writer will make the bold prediction that Newsom will not be the nominee, mostly because he's a terrible governor, but also because his wife is insufferable.

This will win over voters.

Not.

When she’s not taking millions from taxpayers (with the assist from Gavin) for the privilege of licensing her super creepy and explicit documentaries to elementary school children) she’s talking like a creepy woke robot.



One more good reason Gavin isn’t going anywhere. https://t.co/t5UYMBlbwa — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 19, 2026

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This writer is glad she's not the only one who thinks that.

Gavin Newsom's wife: There's a lot to learn from same sex couples. Gender is on a spectrum. Evangelicals and conservatives are holding the country back, but it won't work because people are woke.



She's as crazy as any lunatic white liberal woman out there. Just two words:… https://t.co/BfgX9Axnks — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 19, 2026

Yes, she is.

It's clear who wears the pants in the Newsom household, and that Jennifer Newsom will take a very big role in any Newsom presidency. That should terrify all of us.

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