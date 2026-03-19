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Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 2:45 PM
Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Two things have become exceedingly clear as we inch towards the 2028 Presidential election: Gavin Newsom is going to run for office, and a vote for Gavin Newsom will really be a vote to elect his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Why? Well, last month she humiliated Gavin by taking over his press conference to chide the media for not covering President Trump's supposed "war on women."

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She's also been the subject of some questionable financial dealings with her "gender stereotypes" charity, and IRS docs revealed she's taken nearly $4 million from it over the years

Now she's here to tell us all a few things. First, that we can learn a lot from same sex couples, and that gender is on a spectrum (it's not, of course).

She also says that Evangelicals and conservatives are holding this country back.

"There's so much to learn from same sex couples who have learned to communicate and who also are, like, well, look, you know someone's gotta do the care work in a same sex male couple, someone's got to do that, so I'm just going to do that. And not be afraid or ashamed because it's part of being human," Newsom said. As if men in heterosexual relationships never do "care work," of course.

"We're all on a spectrum," she continued. "It's just how society kind of pushes and pressures us into these limiting gender roles."

"But again, the folks on the far-right, they're missing this ... they're living in this silo, this Evangelical, conservative silo, that ultimately is just pulling us back as a country, to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be and we're not going to be," Newsom said. "Because, honestly, young women and fathers and daughters are awake and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back, and so I have so much hope because of that. And obviously, California has a huge responsibility to lead."

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM WOKE LGBTQ+

It'll help the Democrats win back the male vote. Not.

We would rather not.

They're married, but she doesn't want to advertise that. It's not woke enough.

They're all like that.

This writer will make the bold prediction that Newsom will not be the nominee, mostly because he's a terrible governor, but also because his wife is insufferable.

This will win over voters.

Not.

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This writer is glad she's not the only one who thinks that.

Yes, she is.

It's clear who wears the pants in the Newsom household, and that Jennifer Newsom will take a very big role in any Newsom presidency. That should terrify all of us.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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