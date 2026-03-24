Sen. Kennedy Hammers Schumer, Democrats Over Shutdown

Senator John Kennedy is a national treasure. Known for his witty repartee on the Senate floor, Kennedy tells it like it is. Just last week, he said that taking advice from the U.K. when it comes to Iran was taking advice about sex from a nun.

Advertisement

Today, Kennedy spoke to Fox News about the ongoing DHS/TSA shutdown as only he can.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Kennedy GOES BALLISTIC on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats for lying about the DHS shutdown



"He is LYING, he's lying like fish SWIM!" 🔥



Nobody should vote Democrat in 2026. All they do is betray America. pic.twitter.com/fMKudwlU7f — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

"He's lying. He's lying like fish swim," Kennedy said of Chuck Schumer. "Here's what's going on. We've had DHS shut down for 38 days, I think. The Democrats at one point voted to fund DHS and then they backtracked."

"We've been debating the SAVE Act for ten days. We're stuck," Kennedy continued, "I'm a big believer that when you're stuck you ought to try to plow around the stump, not through it. So Senator Cruz and I, a few days ago, came up with a two-step process to solve both problems. Step One: We would open up everything at DHS except ICE, including TSA which the Democrats have already agreed to. And then we would fund ICE through reconciliation, which we could do only with Republican votes. We wouldn't need any Democratic votes. I don't speak for Senator Cruz on this part of it, but I also suggested that we use the reconciliation process with only Republican votes to pass the SAVE Act."

Kennedy said he pitched this to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. "He pitched to President Trump. President Trump, as you know from his tweets, said no. But I talked to Senator Thune last night and he says the President has reconsidered and may be on board."

Kennedy got it: the American people deserve to have leaders do what they were voted into office to do. — Pac-Man (@Pacman1980_) March 24, 2026

He always gets it.

Kennedy calling it straight — Democrats can’t hide the lies 🐟🔥 — Natasha⭐ (@Nat_Ssha) March 24, 2026

They cannot.

🚨 John Kennedy GOES OFF on Chuck Schumer:



“He is LYING, he’s lying like fish SWIM!”



Kennedy torches Schumer and Dems for blatantly lying about the DHS shutdown...



“These people wouldn’t tell the truth if their tongue was on fire!”pic.twitter.com/0PQHDGQcG2 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2026

All the Democrats do is lie, because when they tell the truth, it looks very bad for them.

Kennedy has a way with words. 🤣🤣🤣 Gotta love the man. https://t.co/C1Y1TF0BkJ — Joon (@JoonGuiza) March 24, 2026

There is a no-nonsense, down-to-earth honesty about him that is refreshing to hear from our politiicans.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.