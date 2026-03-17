Sen. Kennedy Just Obliterated UK's Keir Starmer About Operation Epic Fury

I mean, the British Empire fell decades ago. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) finished what was left of our cousin’s once proud standing in the world. The United Kingdom is flooded with Muslims and woke leftists who have been engaged in a long campaign of suicidal empathy that is going to destroy the island nation soon if it doesn’t get a grip on reality and change its immigration policy, though that’s the least of it.

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It’s well-known that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer isn't involved in Operation Epic Fury because he can’t risk offending Muslims at home. So, please, spare us your usual snobby Eurotrash advice, dude. We don’t need guidance from a prime minister who’s afraid and stuck on his own island. And we don’t care what those in the cheap seats have to say.

Kennedy, with his epic one-liners, delivered this blow to the UK, likening Starmer’s advice to listening to a nun about sex:

Prime Minister Starmer wants to give President Trump advice about our fight with Iran.



That’s like taking advice from a nun about sex. pic.twitter.com/OE05TRUSVB — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 17, 2026

You’re too scared to fight. That’s good to know. Europe remains one of the most feckless lots we can be attached to at present.

Here are some more great lines from Kennedy:

Senator Kennedy on Somali fraud in Minnesota:



“This one makes you wanna throw up in a potted plant.”



“Makes me wanna stick my head in an oven.”



“It is clown world on steroids.”



“It makes me wanna knee someone in the groin.”



Kennedy is a national treasure 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/vs3J6HxpXK — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) December 6, 2025

🔥SO GOOD🔥



Senator Kennedy leaves radical Democrat witness STUNNED after he brought the receipts of her INSANE social media posts!



"The Supreme Court has embraced the use of the Constitution as a tool of racial patriarchy. Did you say that?!"



"When the Supreme Court declares… pic.twitter.com/86rsLgPLsN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

Kennedy delivers the best zingers so effortlessly. I’ve never seen anyone do it better than him.



“No honest person whose IQ is above his age believes that biological sex doesn’t exist. But [Democrats] do.”



Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are “about as popular as chlamydia.” pic.twitter.com/QFlT6Btewq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 24, 2026



