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Tipsheet

Sen. Kennedy Just Obliterated UK's Keir Starmer About Operation Epic Fury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2026 3:00 PM
Sen. Kennedy Just Obliterated UK's Keir Starmer About Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I mean, the British Empire fell decades ago. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) finished what was left of our cousin’s once proud standing in the world. The United Kingdom is flooded with Muslims and woke leftists who have been engaged in a long campaign of suicidal empathy that is going to destroy the island nation soon if it doesn’t get a grip on reality and change its immigration policy, though that’s the least of it. 

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It’s well-known that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer isn't involved in Operation Epic Fury because he can’t risk offending Muslims at home. So, please, spare us your usual snobby Eurotrash advice, dude. We don’t need guidance from a prime minister who’s afraid and stuck on his own island. And we don’t care what those in the cheap seats have to say.  

Kennedy, with his epic one-liners, delivered this blow to the UK, likening Starmer’s advice to listening to a nun about sex:

You’re too scared to fight. That’s good to know. Europe remains one of the most feckless lots we can be attached to at present. 

Here are some more great lines from Kennedy:

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IRAN JOHN KENNEDY KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM WOKE


 

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