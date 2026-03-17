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Tipsheet

Virginia Is Now a Sanctuary State for Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 1:30 PM
Virginia Is Now a Sanctuary State for Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

It seems like we're hearing a new horror story out of Virginia about an illegal alien sex offender every day now. Yesterday, we told you about Israel Flores Ortiz, the 18-year-old male who is somehow still a junior at Fairfax County High School. A dozen girls allege Ortiz sexually assaulted them by putting his hands between their legs to grope their private parts. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's office wanted Ortiz released from custody, and the Fairfax Schools said they'd let him return to the classroom. Thankfully, a judge said no to that insane abuse of public safety.

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Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to honor an ICE detainer for Ortiz, too, and the Fairfax School Board also issued a lame statement calling Ortiz's multiple alleged sexual assaults "inappropriate conduct," further proving right the parents who said the district is trying to sweep the incident under the rug.

Now we're back in Virginia, where ICE is finally going to deport an illegal alien who was allegedly soliciting explicit images from girls as young as nine years old.

The Culpepper Police Department said Angel David Rubio Marin used TikTok and iMessage, where he offered payments and Robux, the currency in the online game Roblox, for sexually explicit images.

Marin now faces seven felony charges.

Democrats are working to defund ICE, and Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ended local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN VIRGINIA

She will do neither of those things. The Democrats believe sexual assaults, homicides, and other crimes are worth it to import a permanent voting bloc.

They need the votes and they need to resist President Trump.

Make no mistake, Democrats believe that Marin is the victim here. Not the nine-year-old girls he targeted.

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