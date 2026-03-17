Virginia Is Now a Sanctuary State for Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders

It seems like we're hearing a new horror story out of Virginia about an illegal alien sex offender every day now. Yesterday, we told you about Israel Flores Ortiz, the 18-year-old male who is somehow still a junior at Fairfax County High School. A dozen girls allege Ortiz sexually assaulted them by putting his hands between their legs to grope their private parts. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's office wanted Ortiz released from custody, and the Fairfax Schools said they'd let him return to the classroom. Thankfully, a judge said no to that insane abuse of public safety.

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Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to honor an ICE detainer for Ortiz, too, and the Fairfax School Board also issued a lame statement calling Ortiz's multiple alleged sexual assaults "inappropriate conduct," further proving right the parents who said the district is trying to sweep the incident under the rug.

Now we're back in Virginia, where ICE is finally going to deport an illegal alien who was allegedly soliciting explicit images from girls as young as nine years old.

🚨BREAKING: Another illegal alien pedophile released into the U.S. by Biden and the Democrats is arrested for trying to have sex with girls as young as 9-years-old in Virginia.



ICE will be deporting Angel David Rubio Marin.



BE SURE TO TAG THE WORST DEMOCRATS. pic.twitter.com/4fJ0sEocDV — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) March 16, 2026

The Culpepper Police Department said Angel David Rubio Marin used TikTok and iMessage, where he offered payments and Robux, the currency in the online game Roblox, for sexually explicit images.

Marin now faces seven felony charges.

🚨 BREAKING: An illegal alien has been arrested by ICE for attempting to R-PE 9 YEAR OLD GIRLS in Virginia



This comes after VA’s Democrat Governor, Abigail Spanberger, signs an order to STOP the state from working with ICE



ICE’s MISSION IS ESSENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/FfZ4yYQwlb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

Democrats are working to defund ICE, and Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ended local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

This is out of hand, Abby @GovernorVA. Protect Virginians now or resign. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 17, 2026

She will do neither of those things. The Democrats believe sexual assaults, homicides, and other crimes are worth it to import a permanent voting bloc.

Spanberger is intent on putting criminal illegal aliens ahead of Virginia’s public safety. Why? Here’s a guy arrested for attempted rape of 9 year-old girls. https://t.co/1zoLv4whZX — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 17, 2026

They need the votes and they need to resist President Trump.

Hey girl @GovernorVA @vademocrats I guess you guys gonna keep this one around too? Which district are you going to have him run in for your next race? https://t.co/MW0nnMBAWj — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) March 17, 2026

Make no mistake, Democrats believe that Marin is the victim here. Not the nine-year-old girls he targeted.