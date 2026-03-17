Read Fairfax County School Board's Lame Statement on Illegal Alien Accused of Groping High School Girls

Yesterday, Townhall shared how officials in Fairfax County Public Schools, as well as the county's prosecutor's office, are working tirelessly to defend Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal immigrant who will soon turn 19 years old and yet is a junior at Fairfax County High School.

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It's there that Ortiz allegedly groped at least a dozen girls, some as young as 13 years old. Despite those disturbing allegations, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's office wanted Ortiz released from custody and Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to honor the ICE detainer for Ortiz.

Parents are rightly furious about this. They claim the district has downplayed what happened and tried to sweep the incidents under the rug, and they said the school will allow Ortiz to return to the classroom if he's released from jail.

Now, the City of Fairfax School Board has released a statement on the matter that proves the parents correct.

🚨New: The City of Fairfax School Board released the following statement after furious parents blasted Fairfax County Public Schools and the City of Fairfax Schools for how they handled an illegal immigrant student who is now charged for allegedly groping a dozen girls in school… https://t.co/yIx7DM3EbE pic.twitter.com/KyY2lQaAqt — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 16, 2026

That statement reads (emphasis added):

The City of Fairfax School Board takes the recent situation at Fairfax High School very seriously. Our thoughts are with the students affected, their families, and the entire school community. We support the students who have been directly affected and encourage members of the Fairfax High School community to support one another during this difficult time. Inappropriate conduct has no place in our schools, and we understand the concern and distress this incident has caused for students and families. If students or families have additional information related to this matter, we encourage them to contact the City of Fairfax Police Department. We also want to express our support for Principal Dr. Georgina Aye, a student-centered leader who has devoted her career to serving and supporting students. We have confidence in her leadership. The City of Fairfax School Board is here for our community. We remain committed to supporting Fairfax High School students and to ensuring that every student learns in a safe and supportive environment.

So why is the school going to allow Ortiz to return to the classroom? This wasn't merely "inappropriate conduct." Ortiz allegedly ran his hands between the legs of several girls, groping their genitals.

That is sexual assault.

And the school district, the prosecutor, and the sheriff are on the side of Ortiz. Not his victims.

It's VERY hard to feel any sympathy whatsoever for Democrats in one of the richest, bluest counties in the US. Oh, what's that? You didn't vote for this? pic.twitter.com/yvirK3CQsR — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 17, 2026

True, but those girls didn't vote for this.

It’s inappropriate behavior when an illegal alien does it. It’s sexual assault if anyone else does it. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 17, 2026

Remember when the Me Too movement said that even simply asking a woman on a date was sexual harassment? Good times.

I am missing (1) an apology and (2) any promised action on their part.



Is there a second page? — Blad (@tlindblad) March 17, 2026

There will not be an apology. Their promised action is to return the abuser to the school, where he can victimize more girls, and there is no second page.

This woman allowed a 19 year old illegal alien to molest multiple girls and covered it up…. https://t.co/4NJHdCJCGv pic.twitter.com/cKoiAiNQhb — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 17, 2026

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The AWFULs strike again.

Descano: dropping charges on illegal alien groper

Fairfax Schools: hold my Pinot!

[Throws Full GROWN man sexual predator a ticker tape parade] https://t.co/tNGVn9bt1g — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) March 17, 2026

They truly believe Ortiz is the victim here, and not the dozen girls who were reportedly sexually assaulted.

Spanberger refuses to turn this sexual predator over to ICE for deportation.



Instead, Soros DA @SteveDescano is going to wait just long enough to drop the charges without anyone noticing and let this monster slip back into the streets.



Meanwhile the school is calling the… https://t.co/Al9VMD1mtL — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 17, 2026

This is who the Democratic Party supports, and what the Democratic Party stands for.

Fairfax County liberals don't care an illegal immigrant over 18 was caught groping underage girls.



They only care that they got caught https://t.co/r4Xu9KclvT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2026

That's correct. They desperately want to keep this out of the news and under the rug. The Democrats don't care how many Americans are harmed or even killed by illegal immigrants; they want to keep bringing them here so they can cement their political power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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