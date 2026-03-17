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Tipsheet

We're Learning More and More About the Michigan Terrorist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 12:00 PM
We're Learning More and More About the Michigan Terrorist
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Last week, a terrorist tried to kill Jewish children at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, drove his truck — which was laden with fireworks and accelerants — into the synagogue. He exchanged fire with two security guards and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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The media ran interference for Ghazali, saying his family was killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon as part of Operation Roaring Lion. The New York Times called him a "quiet restaurant worker," and the Mayor of Dearborn Heights, where Ghazali was from, said the Lebanon strikes were the motivation behind the Temple Israel attack, attempting to justify it because Ghazali "lost family members." Except that wasn't accurate. It turns out Ghazali's brother, Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, was a Hezbollah terrorist.

But now it's revealed that Ayman Ghazali also had deeper ties to Hezbollah than initially reported, including Ghazali's ties with other members of Hezbollah, an overseas trip, and odd behavior in the weeks before the terrorist attack.

Keep in mind that all this is happening while the Democrats continue to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down and refuse to fund ICE so they can protect illegal immigrants.

Here's more:

Law-enforcement sources have told media outlets that American authorities had previously taken note of Ayman Ghazali's connections to individuals linked to Hezbollah.

Sources cited by CNN said Ghazali had been flagged in US government databases because of his contacts with members of the militant group, though officials did not believe he himself was a member.

According to law-enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, investigators discovered contacts with known Hezbollah members in Ghazali's phone in 2019 when he was questioned after returning from an overseas trip.

...

Yet colleagues said Ghazali had been absent from work in the weeks leading up to the attack.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ghazali entered the United States in May 2011 on an immigrant visa granted to spouses of American citizens.

He later applied for naturalization and became a US citizen on February 5, 2016.

Court records show his ex-wife filed for divorce in Wayne County Circuit Court in August 2024. The divorce was finalized in March 2025 and included a child-support order.

Authorities say Ghazali called his former wife shortly before the attack and asked her to take care of their children.

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Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN TERRORISM

Authorities haven't said yet that they believe Ghazali was also a member of Hezbollah, but would we be surprised if he was?

It's completely possible, bordering on likely, that this was a Hezbollah attack.

How many more Hezbollah terrorists are in the country? That's the big question here, and the Democrats seem unwilling to reopen DHS to protect us from the obvious Islamic sleeper cells operating in this country.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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