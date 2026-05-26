Hasan Piker Is Wondering Why His Political Ally Isn't Protecting Him From That Federal Subpoena

Earlier, we told you how socialist Twitch streamer and Democratic Party spokesman Hasan Piker seems a little worried about that federal subpoena he was served with over the weekend. The Feds are looking into Piker's support for the Communist Cuban regime, and it seems to have rattled him.

Advertisement

Now, Piker is wondering why his fellow socialist and political ally Zohran Mamdani isn't protecting him.

“Maybe he’ll prove me wrong.”



Hasan Piker whines that Zohran Mamdani isn’t intervening over his federal subpoena. pic.twitter.com/eC7hqpTn74 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 25, 2026

"I don't think Zohran Mamdani is going to be doing that anytime soon," Piker said in response to a question on his stream. "Because I'm not a 'concerning incident' that took place in the New York City region of America, you know what I mean? Highly doubt it. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe he'll prove me wrong."

Mamdani has no authority over a federal subpoena.

He is the mayor of a city, nothing to do with Federal laws. — Laura T (@justmeLaura_T) May 26, 2026

Hasan knows this, but he's hoping reality doesn't apply to him.

Why would Zohran bail out this performative scumbag? — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) May 26, 2026

Because they're both socialists.

Mayor of New York is going to save his from the Federal Government? pic.twitter.com/DFHupZ1zKP — Daniel Rossiter (@drossiter11) May 26, 2026

It is very, very funny.

He’s a mayor of a city, tf is Zohran gonna do? 😭 https://t.co/UPSbjRTdgs — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ same @ on 💙☁️🦋 (@LilithLovett) May 25, 2026

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Then again, Taylor Lorenz wants Mamdani to mandate vegan cream cheese at New York's bagel shops, so the Left doesn't understand what mayors do.

Let me get this straight.



-Hasan Piker, a racist millionare Pro-Assad influencer knowingly commited a crime.

-He gets subpoenaed.

-He and his followers now expect Democrats to defend him on the basis of "Free Speech"



That's the antithesis to working class values. https://t.co/NBFK6zvykE — Terry Lee Watkins Jr. 王瑞民💜💙 (@TerryWatkinsJr1) May 26, 2026

Democrats told us throughout the Biden administration that 'no one is above the law.' What they meant, of course, was that Republicans are not above the law. Democrats, on the other hand, are.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.