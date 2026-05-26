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Hasan Piker Is Wondering Why His Political Ally Isn't Protecting Him From That Federal Subpoena

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 5:00 PM
Hasan Piker Is Wondering Why His Political Ally Isn't Protecting Him From That Federal Subpoena
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Earlier, we told you how socialist Twitch streamer and Democratic Party spokesman Hasan Piker seems a little worried about that federal subpoena he was served with over the weekend. The Feds are looking into Piker's support for the Communist Cuban regime, and it seems to have rattled him.

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Now, Piker is wondering why his fellow socialist and political ally Zohran Mamdani isn't protecting him.

"I don't think Zohran Mamdani is going to be doing that anytime soon," Piker said in response to a question on his stream. "Because I'm not a 'concerning incident' that took place in the New York City region of America, you know what I mean? Highly doubt it. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe he'll prove me wrong."

Mamdani has no authority over a federal subpoena.

Hasan knows this, but he's hoping reality doesn't apply to him.

Because they're both socialists.

It is very, very funny.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Then again, Taylor Lorenz wants Mamdani to mandate vegan cream cheese at New York's bagel shops, so the Left doesn't understand what mayors do.

Democrats told us throughout the Biden administration that 'no one is above the law.' What they meant, of course, was that Republicans are not above the law. Democrats, on the other hand, are.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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