A New Lawsuit Alleges Eric Swalwell Cannot Run for California Governor. Here's Why.

There has been an interesting development in the California governor's race. Eric Swalwell, who has big plans for punishing ICE if he wins the election, may not be eligible to run for office at all. A filmmaker is alleging that Swalwell doesn't live in the state at all.

WOW: Filmmaker Joel Gilbert just dropped a B0MB SHELL court filing claiming far-left Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is ineligible to run for California Governor — because he doesn't actually live in the state.



Public records allegedly show no California residence, with his listed… pic.twitter.com/KSGztLef3N — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 19, 2026

According to Fox News, the court filing claims that Swalwell doesn't live in the state of California, but reportedly lives in a $1.2 million D.C. mansion.

Here's more:

He has all the liberal policies and anti-Trump bona fides needed to become California Governor. But US Rep. Eric Swalwell is facing one major hurdle in his bid to succeed Gavin Newsom - allegedly he doesn’t actually live there. The California constitution requires gubernatorial candidates to have resided in the Golden State for the previous five years. But a new lawsuit filed by conservative activist and filmmaker Joel Gilbert claims the ‘home address’ listed on Swalwell’s election paperwork is actually a lawyers’ office. Gilbert claims the Democrat’s real abode is a $1.2 million, six-bed mansion in Washington, D.C. which he shares with his wife Brittany Watts, 40, and their three children. According to the complaint, the swish property was listed as the couple's 'principal residence' when they took out a mortgage in April 2022. Swalwell, who is considered one of the favorites to win the gubernatorial race, does not appear to own any property in California at all, Gilbert claims in his five-page petition for writ of mandate filed against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

The California constitution is clear on this. Article V, Section II says, “The governor shall be an elector who has been a citizen of the United States and a resident of this state for 5 years immediately preceding the governor’s election.”

My lawsuit to remove Eric Swalwell from the California ballot for governor is the lead story right now on Daily Mail:



'California governor race thrown into chaos as Democrat candidate Eric Swalwell is accused of lying about living in state'https://t.co/hrYPYOi5IA — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) January 18, 2026

Swalwell has dismissed the claims.

This made me laugh.



Like all Congressmen from CA, I live in CA & DC.



This MAGA idiot also tried to smear The Obamas, Al Gore, and Elvis!



They ignored him. But I’ll be beat him in court.



Hope you made some money on your fantastic filmography, Joel! https://t.co/XwZZSCpSCp https://t.co/DGoQJRnAmO — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 18, 2026

Gilbert claims Swalwell listed his attorney's address as his home address on the candidate intention statement.

Eric - What is your California address? Why did you perjure yourself on your candidate statement using your attorney's address for your home address below? pic.twitter.com/8V3sUsDqef — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) January 19, 2026

There will, undoubtedly, be developments is this story as the suit goes through court. We'll keep an eye on things and let you know what becomes of Swalwell's gubernatorial aspirations.

