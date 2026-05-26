Ilhan Omar Responds to Nancy Mace's Bill Banning Foreigners From Holding Office

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) responded to a bill that Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) introduced that would bar foreigners from holding public office.

A Fox News reporter asked Omar about the measure at the Capitol building. “Can I ask you about Nancy Mace? She proposed a resolution that would bar foreign-born individuals from serving in Congress. What do you think about that? She mentioned you as an example. What's your response to that?” he asked.

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“Good luck to her,” Omar replied.

“So, you don’t think it will go anywhere,” the reporter asked.

“No,” Omar responded.

Ilhan Omar responding to Nancy Mace’s new proposal to ban foreign-born American from serving in Congress or holding other major political positions in the United States.



When asked about the bill, the Minnesota congresswoman who was born in Somalia shrugged off the move, telling… pic.twitter.com/XY19m932a7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 25, 2026

Mace, who introduced the bill on May 20, explained the intent behind it during a recent appearance on Fox News. “Well, I've tried to throw Ilhan Omar out of Congress and have been blocked every time,” the lawmaker said. “In fact, I tried to subpoena her and her alleged brother husband's immigration records and was stopped from doing that, too. I would be fine if we made it retroactive, but at least going forward, if this thing can happen, then for the next election cycle or reelection cycle, it would apply to those individuals who should not be serving in Congress.”

🚨NEW: Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to BAN foreign-born citizens from serving in Congress



"Well I've tried to throw ILHAN OMAR out of Congress and have been blocked every time, in fact I tried to subpoena her and her alleged brother's immigration records and was stopped from… pic.twitter.com/ofj36qkinj — Saturday in America (@SatAmericaFNC) May 23, 2026

Mace argued that the bill is aimed at ensuring people who hold major power in Washington are only loyal to the United States and no other country. She singled out Omar as an example, accusing her of being concerned more about the interests of her home country, Somalia, than the United States.

Mace’s bill would require members of Congress, federal judges and Senate-confirmed officers to be natural born citizens. Currently, this rule applies only to the president and vice president. This type of change would require a constitutional amendment, which means this initiative has little chance of becoming a reality.