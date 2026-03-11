Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls...
Tipsheet

There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 1:30 PM
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

As the race for California's next governor heats up, it looks like there's a clear frontrunner for the job, and it's not who you expect it to be. In an Emerson poll, Democrat Eric Swalwell has a statistically insignificant lead over Republican Steve Hilton, but "Not Sure" leads the pack with 25 percent.

Advertisement

And since December, undecided has been the leading response by far.

Of course, the overcrowded Democratic field only helps the Republicans. Democratic leadership tried to get some California Democrats to drop out of the race, but they all apparently refused to do so.

This means the state could, in theory, elect a Republican governor for the first time in two decades. And other polls showed Hilton leading the field, including over Swalwell.

California is a hot mess. Not only is it the next epicenter of massive Medicare fraud, Chevron is also warning Newsom's energy policies could lead to the collapse of the world's fourth-largest economy (something Newsom likes to boast about), and Newsom's wife is in the spotlight for taking millions from her "gender stereotypes" charity.

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM REPUBLICAN PARTY

Better than any of the Democrats, frankly.

Some voters never learn.

There's also a risk that there will be no Republicans on the ballot if Hilton isn't in the top two, and that may be why other Democrats are refusing to drop out at this point.

And even some Democrats aren't keen on Swalwell.

The Hill even noted Swalwell's lead, although that term is misleading.

And questions remain about whether or not Swalwell is even eligible to run, as he's listed D.C. as his primary residence.

Advertisement

There's a lawsuit challenging his eligibility.

Voters in California have a clear choice: they can continue the failed policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, or they can elect a Republican who can hopefully turn their state around.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro
GOP Rep Who Trashed Islam in a Tweet Had the Perfect Response to the Backlash Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement