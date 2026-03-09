California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor

California may be inching closer to electing a Republican governor, as a crowded Democratic field remains divided despite calls from the chair of the California Democratic Party urging candidates to drop out.

NEW: @CA_Dem Chair @rustyhicks writes in an open letter to Democratic candidates for CA Governor “it is imperative that every candidate honestly assess the viability of their candidacy and campaign” ahead of Friday’s filing deadline.



He says the prospect of Democrats splitting… pic.twitter.com/TWnWc0gDep — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 3, 2026

NEW: Democrats leaders tried to get fellow Democrat candidates to drop out of the California Governor race to give their leading candidates a batter chance and they ALL REFUSED!



“Well it is official — there are now 10 major figures running for California governor — It comes days… pic.twitter.com/riiSpldgtO — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 9, 2026

Democrats have kept roughly eight contenders in the race, allowing Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator and British political adviser, to inch ahead with about 20 percent support in some polls. The other Republican, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, stands at around 15 percent, tied in some polling with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is currently leading the Democratic candidates.

🚨NEW POLL: Steve Hilton leads the California governor’s race with 20%!



Republicans are uniting behind Steve because they know the truth: California isn’t working, and it’s time for real change. pic.twitter.com/NQzLMoAXrT — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 6, 2026

"California will have a Republican governor whatever Democrats do," Hilton wrote on X. "We'll have a Republican governor even if I face a Democrat in the general election. (And that's what will happen once the unions pick their puppet.) I'll be the next governor because this state is sick of the nonsense and people want CHANGE."

California will have a Republican governor whatever Democrats do.



We'll have a Republican governor even if I face a Democrat in the general election. (And that's what will happen once the unions pick their puppet.)



I'll be the next governor because this state is sick of the… https://t.co/pIOLUEouWa — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 9, 2026

While many remain hopeful that California could elect a Republican governor, Democrats still have until May to coalesce around fewer candidates. Under California’s primary system, the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the November general election, meaning the race could ultimately come down to two Democrats.

Republicans, however, also face pressure to consolidate, as their support is currently split among candidates who together command more than a quarter of likely voters. While the odds remain challenging, a viable path still exists for a Republican to break through, particularly if the Democratic field remains fractured.

