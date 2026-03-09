VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor

Dmitri Bolt
March 09, 2026
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

California may be inching closer to electing a Republican governor, as a crowded Democratic field remains divided despite calls from the chair of the California Democratic Party urging candidates to drop out. 

Democrats have kept roughly eight contenders in the race, allowing Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator and British political adviser, to inch ahead with about 20 percent support in some polls. The other Republican, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, stands at around 15 percent, tied in some polling with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is currently leading the Democratic candidates.

"California will have a Republican governor whatever Democrats do," Hilton wrote on X. "We'll have a Republican governor even if I face a Democrat in the general election. (And that's what will happen once the unions pick their puppet.) I'll be the next governor because this state is sick of the nonsense and people want CHANGE."

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

While many remain hopeful that California could elect a Republican governor, Democrats still have until May to coalesce around fewer candidates. Under California’s primary system, the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the November general election, meaning the race could ultimately come down to two Democrats. 

Republicans, however, also face pressure to consolidate, as their support is currently split among candidates who together command more than a quarter of likely voters. While the odds remain challenging, a viable path still exists for a Republican to break through, particularly if the Democratic field remains fractured.

