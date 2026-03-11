Dems Might Be Overplaying Their Hand on DHS Shutdown for the Most Obvious Reason

Enough games. Two things that must happen, and that must be a priority for the Republican majority NOW, are ending the DHS shutdown and passing the SAVE Act. The Trump White House fired some shots at this legislation yesterday, noting its core principles are grounded in common sense and hoping the Senate will support it. They better—Trump won’t sign anything else until this law is passed. But the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, also caused by the Democrats, must end.

We experienced an ISIS-inspired terror incident in New York City, where jihadists threw an IED outside Gracie Mansion. There was a terror attack in Austin, Texas, where three people were shot and killed, and at least 12 others were wounded. Terror sleeper cells have likely been activated in response to Operation Epic Fury in Iran. We face an increased threat of terrorist retaliation, and the DHS is not fully operational. Additionally, we have experienced natural disasters. There are no good Democrat talking points left to defend this anymore.

Republican lawmakers are still sounding off.

Vern Buchanan (R-FL):

“At a time when our nation faces serious security threats at home and abroad, the Department of Homeland Security must be fully funded and fully operational. DHS supports critical missions from securing our borders to protecting our airports, responding to disasters and safeguarding our communities. Protecting the American people should never be a partisan issue, and I urge my colleagues to put politics aside and ensure DHS has the resources it needs to carry out its mission.”

Brandon Gill (R-TX):

“President Trump is taking decisive action to safeguard our nation against threats of extreme Islamic terror through Operation Epic Fury. If Democrats truly care about the American people and their security, they will quit this political theater and fund DHS immediately.

Pat Fallon (R-TX):

"The Austin terror attack claimed innocent American lives and raised fears of Iranian-linked retaliation with Operation Epic Fury ongoing. Yet Democrats keep parts of DHS shut down, deliberately choosing politics over protecting our citizens. The threat is real, which is why defenses must go up, not come down. Terrorists are in our country, this is fact not rhetoric. Over 380 individuals on the terrorist watchlist tried crossing our border under Biden, with at least 99 released. After 9/11, we established DHS to safeguard the homeland from radical threats like this. Democrats must stop the partisan games, reopen DHS, and protect our country now.”

And you can start to see how the Democrats are overplaying their hand here:

In terms of public opinion, Dems may soon be at risk of overplaying their hand on blocking DHS funding.



ICE has largely been out of the headlines, TSA will miss their second paycheck on Friday, and airport lines are likely to get worse heading into Spring Break travel. That’s… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 10, 2026

Call Chuck Schumer and ask him why his party decided to shut down DHS over ICE and their deportation operations, which are fully funded through 2029, thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill. This shutdown only hurts us, leaves our homeland open to attack, and screws over TSA agents.

🚨If you are waiting in a long line at the airport call @SenSchumer’s office and demand that @DHSgov is funded:



📞 202-224-6542



It’s OUTRAGEOUS that Chuck Schumer and Democrats are playing politics at the expense of Americans!



TSA agents need to be paid for the hard work they… pic.twitter.com/Qn8uO31b0g — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 10, 2026

