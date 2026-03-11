Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
GOP Rep Who Trashed Islam in a Tweet Had the Perfect Response to the Backlash

Matt Vespa | March 11, 2026 6:50 AM
GOP Rep Who Trashed Islam in a Tweet Had the Perfect Response to the Backlash
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) irked all the right people this week with his tweets bashing Islam. He’s not backing down; he doesn’t care what the liberal press thinks about him, and he had the perfect response to the controversy. 

My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians. 

Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder.

And it looks like he has plenty of support elsewhere. He’s not going to resign, nor will he be canceled. 

Onward. 

CHRISTIANITY ISLAM REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

