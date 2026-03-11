GOP Rep Who Trashed Islam in a Tweet Had the Perfect Response to the Backlash

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) irked all the right people this week with his tweets bashing Islam. He’s not backing down; he doesn’t care what the liberal press thinks about him, and he had the perfect response to the controversy.
My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians.— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026
Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder.
Christ is King. https://t.co/6hYqQf7jlK
Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee says Muslims don't belong in American society. pic.twitter.com/HIS1wfpAzT— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2026
My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians.
Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder.
And it looks like he has plenty of support elsewhere. He’s not going to resign, nor will he be canceled.
Onward.
America is a product of English Christian culture. NOT Islamic culture. NOT progressive culture.— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 10, 2026
If we don't cease to import islam, the West falls. pic.twitter.com/wvu1RD6okw
We imported a bunch of Third World Muslims into the West for no particular reason, and now we live with the constant threat of sleeper cells activating to murder Americans at consulates or any other soft targets anytime they feel offended.— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 10, 2026
Really good job, guys.
Recommended
You seem able to read the First Amendment, but mysteriously stop before the next one. You just eagerly banned thousands of firearms with a smile.— National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) March 10, 2026
Do not invoke the Constitution immediately after you sponsor bills that burn it. https://t.co/Gn9HZrbRKe
Paperwork doesn't magically make you American.— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 10, 2026
Muslims are unable to assimilate; they all have to go back. https://t.co/c72GhYR5sH
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member