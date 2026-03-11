GOP Rep Who Trashed Islam in a Tweet Had the Perfect Response to the Backlash

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) irked all the right people this week with his tweets bashing Islam. He’s not backing down; he doesn’t care what the liberal press thinks about him, and he had the perfect response to the controversy.

Advertisement

My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians.



Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder.



Christ is King. https://t.co/6hYqQf7jlK — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee says Muslims don't belong in American society. pic.twitter.com/HIS1wfpAzT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2026

My comments wouldn’t even be a news story if I had said this about Christians. Please spare me your moral outrage. Cry harder.

And it looks like he has plenty of support elsewhere. He’s not going to resign, nor will he be canceled.

Onward.

America is a product of English Christian culture. NOT Islamic culture. NOT progressive culture.



If we don't cease to import islam, the West falls. pic.twitter.com/wvu1RD6okw — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 10, 2026

We imported a bunch of Third World Muslims into the West for no particular reason, and now we live with the constant threat of sleeper cells activating to murder Americans at consulates or any other soft targets anytime they feel offended.



Really good job, guys. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 10, 2026

You seem able to read the First Amendment, but mysteriously stop before the next one. You just eagerly banned thousands of firearms with a smile.



Do not invoke the Constitution immediately after you sponsor bills that burn it. https://t.co/Gn9HZrbRKe — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) March 10, 2026

Paperwork doesn't magically make you American.



Muslims are unable to assimilate; they all have to go back. https://t.co/c72GhYR5sH — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.