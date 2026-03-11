Biden Will Not Like This Executive Privilege Decision...But He's Probably Too Cooked to Understand

It’s Trump’s turn to slap down executive privilege requests from Joe Biden. It’s time. Yet, the trove of documents that the Trump administration now says lacks this classification will not please the Biden camp. This week, President Trump ruled that such an assertion over documents about the former president’s mental health or family finances (via Fox News):

President Donald Trump rejected former President Joe Biden’s assertion of executive privilege over a tranche of documents requested by the Senate as part of various probes into the 46th president, determining it is "not in the best interests of the United States." White House counsel David Warrington wrote Monday in a letter addressed to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and obtained by Fox News Digital that Trump "does not uphold the former President’s assertion of privilege" over records sought in four congressional probes. The letter directs NARA to provide the materials to Congress. The dispute centers on documents related to investigations into Biden’s health, alleged politically motivated probes into Trump and his allies, and the Biden family’s financial dealings, which Republicans argue go to the heart of Congress’ constitutional authority to conduct oversight. The letter came as a response to communication from NARA on Dec. 10 informing the White House that the former president had asserted executive privilege over the requested materials.

We’ll see what comes of this, but it could lead to another examination of the many allegations of corruption and impropriety regarding the Biden family’s government access deals. The Justice Department shut down the autopen probe due to a lack of direction on which statutes to pursue against Joe Biden, if any.

