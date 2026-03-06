Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Wanted the Biden Administration to Put Abortion Clinics Where?

Democrat James Talarico is running as a progressive Christian Democrat, and he's made his stance on abortion very well known. Talarico believes the Bible is "pro-choice," based on a theologically incorrect and politicized interpretation of the Annunciation. Talarico argues that the Angel Gabriel "asked" Mary if she wanted to be the mother of Jesus. That, of course, is not true. He told Mary she would be the mother of Jesus, and Mary bowed to God's will.

While Talarico is wrong, his view also exposes another fundamental truth that undermines his pro-abortion argument: namely, that consent to pregnancy happens before one is pregnant. But we digress.

Talarico is such a pro-abortion radical that he wanted abortion clinics on federal land and for the Biden administration to hire abortionists as federal employees to shield them from state lawsuits.

In his June 2022 letter to "devout Catholic" Joe Biden, Talarico wrote (emphasis added):

Decades of jurisprudence and majorities of Americans have repeatedly affirmed the constitutional right to abortion. Yet an anti-choice minority has taken advantage of undemocratic loopholes in our political system to impose their radical program on our country. This minority is threatening our most basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Leaders at all levels must use every tool in the toolbox to protect our freedoms. We must take extraordinary steps to counter this extraordinary subversion of the public will. On behalf of my constituents, I urge you and your administration to consider taking the following executive actions to protect the right to an abortion: Leasing federal property to abortion clinics on federal lands or in federal offices

Prohibiting states from imposing restrictions on abortion medication through the Food and Drug Administration

Hiring abortion providers as federal employees to provide immunity from state lawsuits The General Services Administration manages more than 800 federally owned or leased buildings in Texas alone. Just repurposing a small fraction of those spaces can provide critical life-saving care to people across my state. We must act. Women in states like mine will die if we do not.

Let's start at the beginning. Abortion is not a right, and the Supreme Court ruled Roe v. Wade overrode states' rights. In those states the majority of the population may disagree with Talarico that abortion is a "right" and "life-saving care." Those voters should be able to enact legislation to reflect that.

Also, Talarico, who said "trans men" need abortions, too, can miraculously define "woman" when he's fear-mongering on abortion.

Talarico wants the feds to run roughshod over the states instead.

Abortion is only a threat to the life of unborn children and, thanks to the malpractice of the abortion industry, their mothers. Pregnancy and having babies is not a threat to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Or to help abusers hide their crimes, as there have been documented cases of places like Planned Parenthood providing abortions to underage victims.

While they call the people who oppose the murder of unborn children "extremists," they want abortion clinics on every corner, and abortion at every stage of pregnancy, including up to birth.

It's out of step with a lot of Americans, many of whom support restrictions on abortions.

It's incredibly creepy. There's a twisted sort of thinking in the Democratic Party that women — whom they can magically define again — are only "free" if they murder their unborn children.

That's what Talarico is working for. There have been tens of millions of abortions since the Roe ruling, and it's still not enough for the Democrats.

Also, the one thing Talarico didn't consider, because he's a radical pro-abortion Leftist is this: his plan assumes Democrats will always control the federal government. They won't, and pushing federal abortion clinics via executive order just guarantees a future president will undo it via executive order.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

