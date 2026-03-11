We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom is leaving office in less than a year, having reached the end of his term-limited tenure. That's a good thing for California, but Newsom has his sights set on a higher office: the Oval Office. That can never happen. Newsom's policies drove both San Francisco, where he was mayor, and California, into the ground and he'd do the same to the United States.

His entire platform is based on attacking President Trump while emulating his blunt style. It's a fail on both fronts, because Newsom possesses neither the charm nor the sincerity to pull it off. He also doesn't have the smarts, by his own admission.

And that's why, every time Newsom's failed policies are questioned or criticized, Newsom falls back on blaming Trump, as he does here with gas prices.

Americans will pay $1.5 BILLION MORE at the gas pump just this week because of Donald Trump's war with Iran.



California will continue using the tools we've spent years developing to help fight price spikes and lessen the blow from Trump's recklessness. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 10, 2026

Of course, Newsom omits the fact that his state consistently has the highest gas prices in the nation, thanks to taxes and state energy policies.

Californians already pay billions more for fuel, too, because of Democrats in Sacramento.

Quite literally the last man in the country to be criticizing gas prices. Californians pay almost $2 billion per month - $23.5 billion annually - MORE than the rest of the nation at the pump. That's about 50% MORE than the national average. Every month. War or peace.



You're… pic.twitter.com/QMIX8ui8YS — Jason Beale (@jabeale) March 11, 2026

Secretary of Energy Doug Burgum slammed Newsom earlier over his whining, but the U.S. Oil and Gas Association had the best response to Gavin.

Governor - Magnesium citrate is a saline laxative use before major surgery or a colonoscopy. It's available without a prescription, both as a generic and under various brand names.



We suggest you stop at Walgreens pick some up on the way home.



Because you are full of crap. https://t.co/iVAglUiqKn pic.twitter.com/0TM02snpRe — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 10, 2026

He is absolutely full of crap, and it's very easy to disprove and debunk his lies.

Good advice.



Hopefully the Governor can find a Walgreens or CVS that hasn’t closed because of the policies he implemented when he was Mayor. — Casey Warner Enemy of the One Party State (@FullAutoGalt) March 11, 2026

He might need to get a staff member to retrieve it, because many Walgreens have had to resort to putting certain items in locked shelves to deter shoplifting.

It’s California so you’re gonna have to ask for assistance to purchase one behind the theft proof glass. https://t.co/Ynl7ocWZxD — De La Rosa (@Tejanobrown) March 11, 2026

Although, in fairness, magnesium citrate is only a thing you steal once, because it's a very unpleasant experience.

Democrats, including Newsom, were silent while Joe Biden jacked up gas prices and drained our reserves. If they weren't silent, they blamed the spikes in gas prices on Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war. So we see through this dishonest and cynical attempt to dunk on President Trump and the war in Iran.

