We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom

Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 2:00 PM
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom is leaving office in less than a year, having reached the end of his term-limited tenure. That's a good thing for California, but Newsom has his sights set on a higher office: the Oval Office. That can never happen. Newsom's policies drove both San Francisco, where he was mayor, and California, into the ground and he'd do the same to the United States.

His entire platform is based on attacking President Trump while emulating his blunt style. It's a fail on both fronts, because Newsom possesses neither the charm nor the sincerity to pull it off. He also doesn't have the smarts, by his own admission.

And that's why, every time Newsom's failed policies are questioned or criticized, Newsom falls back on blaming Trump, as he does here with gas prices.

Of course, Newsom omits the fact that his state consistently has the highest gas prices in the nation, thanks to taxes and state energy policies.

Californians already pay billions more for fuel, too, because of Democrats in Sacramento.

Secretary of Energy Doug Burgum slammed Newsom earlier over his whining, but the U.S. Oil and Gas Association had the best response to Gavin.

He is absolutely full of crap, and it's very easy to disprove and debunk his lies.

He might need to get a staff member to retrieve it, because many Walgreens have had to resort to putting certain items in locked shelves to deter shoplifting.

Although, in fairness, magnesium citrate is only a thing you steal once, because it's a very unpleasant experience.

Democrats, including Newsom, were silent while Joe Biden jacked up gas prices and drained our reserves. If they weren't silent, they blamed the spikes in gas prices on Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war. So we see through this dishonest and cynical attempt to dunk on President Trump and the war in Iran.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

