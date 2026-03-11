Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg made herself look silly once again after she suggested that President Donald Trump launched the war on Iran to distract from the Nancy Guthrie disappearance and Epstein Files.

Advertisement

During a recent broadcast, she argued that the public was being pushed to focus on the war instead of other controversial issues. “Well, I mean, it's just nutty as hell. It's nutty as hell,” Goldberg said.

…Every day is something new. I was thinking about it yesterday because I thought, Well, okay, why haven't we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what's going on there? Why haven't we not been talking about the Epstein files? Because that's still there. This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also chimed in, saying, “It’s a very ‘wag the dog’ feeling.”

Whoopi Goldberg insinuates Trump launched war on Iran to distract from...the Guthrie case? pic.twitter.com/vcaIgB1W5T — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 11, 2026

This is not the first time Goldberg has shown her ignorance on Iran. During a broadcast last year, she claimed that black Americans live under similar conditions in the United States as women in Iran, who are routinely oppressed by the regime.

One can feel however they want about the war in Iran, but the notion that it began as a way to distract from Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance or any other matter is absurd on its face. Yes, when America goes to war, it typically dominates the airwaves.

But this doesn’t mean other issues are not also getting their share of attention. There are still news reports about the Guthrie case. Right now, much of the debate is centered on the Save America Act.

Of course, Goldberg knows this. But one of the key symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome is that it causes a severe critical thinking and rationality deficiency. It means that when it comes to anything involving the president, those suffering from the condition cannot form a rational, cogent thought.

🚨 Is this already the apocalypse, or not yet?



In the Iranian city of Quds, a powerful explosion occurred, raising a massive column of smoke and fire into the air. pic.twitter.com/BXzkJlgUxw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, the military conflict in Iran continues to heat up. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday said Israel is “not seeking an endless war” and will coordinate with the United States on when to end the bombardment of the Iranian regime’s military and nuclear capabilities.

The airstrikes have struck over 5,000 targets and severely damaged the regime’s ability to fight.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.