Tipsheet

We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 1:15 PM
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Over the weekend, a pair of ISIS-inspired men were arrested after they allegedly threw an IED into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters in New York. The NYPD confirmed the device was dangerous and deadly; it was miraculous that the device didn't detonate. Mayor Zohran Mamdani blamed the attack on "white supremacy" including the anti-Islam activist Jake Lang, and has refused to condemn the ISIS-inspired terrorists who tried to kill people in his city.

Now we're learning more about the two suspects, identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18. It turns out Kayumi's parents are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan, and that they're pretty well-off.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The parents of one of the alleged ISIS-loving mopes who tried to detonate an IED near Gracie Mansion own a gorgeous, $2.25 million home – a sign they seized the American Dream after arriving from Afghanistan decades ago, The Post has learned.

Alleged bomber Ibrahim Kayumi’s family home is a 5,800-square-foot manse with six bedrooms and five bedrooms in scenic Newtown, Pennsylvania, records show.

Police said that Kayumi, 19, and his friend Emir Balat, 18, traveled from their Bucks County enclave to attend a counter-protest against right-wing nut Jake Lang's anti-Muslim protest outside the mayor's residence.

The pair allegedly hurled homemade bombs packed with a volatile explosive favored by international terrorists known as “Mother of Satan,” sources have said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the act was being investigated as an act of “ISIS-inspired terrorism.”

AFGHANISTAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK TERRORISM

"Right-wing nut"? Really, NYP? Do better.

Of course. Just like Mamdani's socialist housing advisor Cea Weaver's parents own a fancy house in Tennessee.

Would we be surprised if we did?

The parents of Emir Balat are Turkish immigrants who were naturalized in 2017.

"Stop importing people who later turn into our enemies," Lew wrote.

Fox News played video of one of those suspects being put into a police car while he chanted, "Allahu akbar."

That is the moderate option.

That would be the wise move.

Both Balat and Kayumi remain in police custody while the NYPD and FBI continue to investigate the attack.

