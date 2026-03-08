NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd

When two suspected terrorists threw a homemade bomb at a protest of Christians, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani first condemned the apparent victims instead of the attackers.

Mamdani posted on social media:

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.

“What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

In the comments section, many slammed Mamdani for the vital details that he left out.

Sooooooo i think you clearly left a few parts out



1. Two types of explosive device was thrown by two Muslims, identified as 18-year-old Amir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Nick. During the incident, they were shouting “Allahu Akbar.”



2. The explosive device was a homemade IED… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2026

The fact that you opened your statement here referring to Jake Lang as a white supremacist instead of condemning the guy that literally tried to throw a bomb at peaceful protesters, tells us everything we need to know about you and your uselessness. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 8, 2026

Serious question: Why describe the ideological motivations of the protestors, but not those of the people who tried to blow them up with improvised explosive devices that they just happened to be carrying at the time? https://t.co/ghcYfdDc3M — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) March 8, 2026





Funny enough, Mamdani didn’t name or describe the people who tried to detonate the bomb. He didn't mention that they allegedly screamed “Allahu Akbar” before throwing the improvised explosive device.

But he did name one of the protestors.

The New York Police Department Bomb Squad has confirmed that the IED wasn’t a hoax or a smoke bomb. Jessica Tisch of the NYPD posted on X and confirmed the device could have killed people.

Tisch identified the two suspected terrorists as Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, who were arrested on the scene yesterday and are in custody. The men reportedly traveled across state lines to attack the protestors.

The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or… — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) March 8, 2026



I always speak about the police running towards danger when everyone else runs away — that happened today.



Officers ran towards a man carrying an ignited suspicious device. They put the safety of others above their own.



Today, as always, I thank them for their noble service. pic.twitter.com/r2NzlzKfnP — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) March 8, 2026

No one should be surprised.



After years of hateful rhetoric and incitement, attempts to justify attacks on Jews in Israel, praise for violence like the killing of a CEO, and chants about “globalizing the intifada” and “Death to America,” words have now escalated into violence on… pic.twitter.com/vPHSRMQ0eI — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) March 8, 2026





During a rally earlier this afternoon, two suspicious items were recovered from the property of Gracie Mansion. The FBI New York's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the New York City Police Department quickly responded and are actively investigating this matter. While there is no… — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 8, 2026

DEVELOPING: Gracie Mansion explosive devices highly functional. Those would’ve killed and maimed numerous had they gone off. JTTF was on-scene. Case now almost certain to go federal, as it should. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) March 8, 2026

NEW: Per three federal law enforcement sources, the two suspects arrested by NYPD for throwing an IED after yelling “Allahu Akbar” at a protest in NYC yesterday are both believed to be U.S. citizens. Emir Balat & Ibrahim Kayumi are in custody & NYPD confirms it was a real IED. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 8, 2026





They’re globalizing the intifada, just like we told you they would https://t.co/EhKFkUqCCv — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 8, 2026





🚨 New York City forgot.



They elected a Muslim.



Now Muslims are deploying bombs against Christians.



This is not a surprising outcome at all. NYC COOKED ITSELF and the media is covering for the terrorist! pic.twitter.com/i1j8CkGk6J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026

