VIP
Tipsheet

NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd

Scott McClallen
March 08, 2026 4:00 PM
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

When two suspected terrorists threw a homemade bomb at a protest of Christians, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani first condemned the apparent victims instead of the attackers.  

Mamdani posted on social media: 

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.

“What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.” 

In the comments section, many slammed Mamdani for the vital details that he left out. 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI


Funny enough, Mamdani didn’t name or describe the people who tried to detonate the bomb. He didn't mention that they allegedly screamed “Allahu Akbar” before throwing the improvised explosive device.

 But he did name one of the protestors. 

The New York Police Department Bomb Squad has confirmed that the IED wasn’t a hoax or a smoke bomb. Jessica Tisch of the NYPD posted on X and confirmed the device could have killed people. 

Tisch identified the two suspected terrorists as Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, who were arrested on the scene yesterday and are in custody. The men reportedly traveled across state lines to attack the protestors. 

