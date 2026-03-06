Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine

The Democrats keep clamoring for Medicare for All, a socialized medicine scheme, under the guise of making healthcare "free" for Americans. The reality is, you get what you pay for, and Americans should probably thank Canada for showing us how awful socialized medicine really is.

As we've reported, wait times for normal procedures are so long — and doctors are so unavailable — that the government is pushing people with treatable illnesses to use the nation's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. This includes Jolene, a woman with hyperparathyroidism, an easily treatable condition. That program, borne of a push for "death with dignity" for the terminally ill has expanded into a massive euthanasia program that has killed the poor, the homeless, the mentally ill, veterans, and it's being expanded to disabled infants and children now, too. Canada is now euthanizing twice as many people as dogs, and Canadians are three times as likely to die by MAiD than an American is to die by gunshot wounds.

While wait times for ERs are often more than 12 hours, and appointments for things like MRIs take six months or more to obtain, there's one service that's same-day: MAiD.

Canada’s assisted suicide system is becoming frighteningly efficient. In Ontario, 30% of MAID deaths in 2023 happened the same day patients asked to die. Canada is on pace to have as many assisted suicides as the Netherlands in half the time. My latest. https://t.co/amFAW9FrWz — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) March 5, 2026

Here's more:

One out of every 20 deaths in Canada is triggered by the government-run assisted suicide program. The sheer number is startling. Even more shocking is the speed and efficiency with which it ends patients’ lives. In Ontario alone, 219 people were killed by the end of the next day following their request for “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) in 2023, according to a 2024 report by an advisory committee. About 30 percent of those deaths occurred on the same day that the person sought the government’s permission to die. The committee hasn’t published comparable numbers since then. Across Canada, over 2,200 doctors and nurse practitioners performed assisted suicide in 2024, including about 100 who ended over 30 lives each, the latest available federal data show. These high-volume doctors and nurse practitioners were responsible for 37.5 percent of the 16,499 MAID deaths in 2024. In Ontario, the busiest 10 percent of assisted suicide providers handled about 40 percent of the cases in 2023.

The blunt reality is this: it's cheaper for the government to kill you than to pay for your treatment.

Pretty ironic, since Canada is 100% against Capitol Punishment.



Don't kill criminals, kill Grandmas. — Ryan Erickson.lua (@RyanBErickson) March 6, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

We were told that wearing a mask and getting a Covid vaccine was to "save grandma", and then we just murdered all the grandmas anyway... pic.twitter.com/lVyrp0IfrB — Michael (@AlbertaUncaged) March 5, 2026

And the image is correct, too. The overwhelming number of people killed by MAiD are "privileged, white, and well-off," and some people think that's a good thing.

Did you mention this, from 2016? Or that the IMF said giving ppl good health care made them live at least 3 years longer, creating pension liabilities? pic.twitter.com/4VvRyoudby — michelle stirling (@stirlingmg) March 5, 2026

See? It's about saving money. The government promises you free healthcare, pensions, and all these social programs until it realizes how expensive that stuff is. Then it offers you death.

For additional context, Canada's median healthcare wait time is an astonishing 28.6 weeks.



But you want to kill yourself? Buddy, they got same-day service for that. https://t.co/dcD5vw5AES — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 5, 2026

They've got their priorities.

Canada can murder you faster than giving you an X-ray



Canada needs to fall after Cuba https://t.co/Nt2QsygE1W — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 5, 2026

It sure does.

Can’t get health care? Just die. https://t.co/cCVDR2hQXL — Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) March 5, 2026

Remember when Democrats said that was the Republicans' plan for repealing Obamacare? That they wanted people to die? Now Canada is doing just that, and the Democrats want to emulate Canada.

Finally - something socialist doctors do quickly, efficiently, and well!



*Kill you https://t.co/nuI7xO5Mo8 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 6, 2026

They can't treat your heart attack in a timely manner, but they'll euthanize you in the blink of an eye.

When the government will kill you on the same day you see a doctor, but it takes years to have a hip replacement - you know where their priorities are. https://t.co/3XhQ8P6t7z — Arguably Angela (@arguably_angela) March 5, 2026

It's not with the people.