Tipsheet

Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine

Amy Curtis
March 06, 2026 9:30 AM
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The Democrats keep clamoring for Medicare for All, a socialized medicine scheme, under the guise of making healthcare "free" for Americans. The reality is, you get what you pay for, and Americans should probably thank Canada for showing us how awful socialized medicine really is.

As we've reported, wait times for normal procedures are so long — and doctors are so unavailable — that the government is pushing people with treatable illnesses to use the nation's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. This includes Jolene, a woman with hyperparathyroidism, an easily treatable condition. That program, borne of a push for "death with dignity" for the terminally ill has expanded into a massive euthanasia program that has killed the poor, the homeless, the mentally ill, veterans, and it's being expanded to disabled infants and children now, too. Canada is now euthanizing twice as many people as dogs, and Canadians are three times as likely to die by MAiD than an American is to die by gunshot wounds.

While wait times for ERs are often more than 12 hours, and appointments for things like MRIs take six months or more to obtain, there's one service that's same-day: MAiD.

Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act Amy Curtis
Here's more:

One out of every 20 deaths in Canada is triggered by the government-run assisted suicide program. The sheer number is startling. Even more shocking is the speed and efficiency with which it ends patients’ lives.

In Ontario alone, 219 people were killed by the end of the next day following their request for “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) in 2023, according to a 2024 report by an advisory committee. About 30 percent of those deaths occurred on the same day that the person sought the government’s permission to die. The committee hasn’t published comparable numbers since then.

Across Canada, over 2,200 doctors and nurse practitioners performed assisted suicide in 2024, including about 100 who ended over 30 lives each, the latest available federal data show. These high-volume doctors and nurse practitioners were responsible for 37.5 percent of the 16,499 MAID deaths in 2024. In Ontario, the busiest 10 percent of assisted suicide providers handled about 40 percent of the cases in 2023.

The blunt reality is this: it's cheaper for the government to kill you than to pay for your treatment.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

And the image is correct, too. The overwhelming number of people killed by MAiD are "privileged, white, and well-off," and some people think that's a good thing.

See? It's about saving money. The government promises you free healthcare, pensions, and all these social programs until it realizes how expensive that stuff is. Then it offers you death.

They've got their priorities.

It sure does.

Remember when Democrats said that was the Republicans' plan for repealing Obamacare? That they wanted people to die? Now Canada is doing just that, and the Democrats want to emulate Canada.

They can't treat your heart attack in a timely manner, but they'll euthanize you in the blink of an eye.

It's not with the people.

