Canada's Healthcare System Planned to Kill a Woman. America's Will Save Her (With Help From Glenn Beck).

It took less than a decade for Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program to go from a compassionate means for terminally ill patients to end their lives to a full-blown euthanasia program that kills the poor, veterans, and people with depression.

Advertisement

In December of last year, we learned that, per capita, the number of Canadians who die by MAiD exceeds the number of U.S. gun deaths. MAiD is even targeting teens and the mentally ill.

Of course, it's purely a numbers game from a government that ultimately doesn't care if you live or die. Jolene is a woman who lives in Canada, and she has hyperparathyroidism caused by adenoma(s) on the parathyroid gland(s). It can cause elevated levels of calcium, which leads to bone damage and destroys soft tissue. Jolene suffers from pain, nausea, and vomiting.

The good news is that a surgery to remove the affected parathyroid gland(s) can fix the problem.

The bad news is, Jolene lives in Canada. And its socialized medicine system means there are no doctors available to perform the procedure.

But the Canadian government did offer to end Jolene's life.

This is Jolene, who lives in Canada.



She needs a surgery to help her deal with a parathyroid issue. But no doctors in her province can do the surgery and she can't get transferred to another province for it.



As a result, Canada has offered her assisted suicide. pic.twitter.com/2wz6paDInF — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 8, 2025

Here's more:

A Canadian woman suffering from parathyroid disease has revealed that she is considering assisted suicide because she cannot get the surgery she needs. Jolene Van Alstine, from Saskatchewan, suffers from a rare form of parathyroid disease, which results in extreme bone pain, nausea and vomiting. She requires surgery to remove a remaining parathyroid, but no surgeons in Saskatchewan are able to perform the operation. In order to be referred to another province for the operation, Van Alstine must first be seen by an endocrinologist, yet no Saskatchewan endocrinologists are currently accepting new patients.

Social media was rightly outraged at this injustice and callous disregard for human life. Remember — Jolene isn't terminally ill. She has a perfectly treatable condition. Canada's "free" socialized system is preventing her from getting the care she needs.

this is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/JiKDPsbWzo — Rachel Cohen Booth (@rcobooth) December 9, 2025

Thankfully, radio host Glenn Beck heard Jolene's story and offered to get her to the U.S. for surgery.

#REPORT: American conservative commentator Glenn Beck says he will pay for Jolene Van Alstine, a Canadian woman who has been approved for MAiD after no surgeons in Saskatchewan were available to treat her rare parathyroid disease, to receive treatment in the United States. pic.twitter.com/ZAzlpcQpzO — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) December 9, 2025

Beck put the call out on X.

If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment.



THIS is the reality of “compassionate” progressive healthcare. Canada must END this insanity and Americans can NEVER let it spread here. https://t.co/Q7Uer012rN — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) December 9, 2025

And Jolene herself responded.

Do you mean that? I am Jolene Van Alstine, the person in the article pic.twitter.com/YttDbuEVEG — Jolene Van Alstine (@Ultraviolet4910) December 9, 2025

There is only a 3 month wait to be approved for MAiD in Canada after the doctor and nurse assess you. One was an old co worker. She was shocked. Yes. I used to work for the same health region that would no prefer that I die rather than me have surgery — Jolene Van Alstine (@Ultraviolet4910) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Beck not only found surgeons who were willing to help Jolene, but was also connected with Jolene and her husband to arrange travel to the U.S. for the procedure.

UPDATE 2: We are in contact with Jolene and her husband! Please continue to pray for her health.



Will update more soon. https://t.co/jbyf8mcXcl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) December 9, 2025

The American healthcare system, while costly and imperfect, is saving Jolene's life, while the Canadian system would quite literally kill her.

Remember this when Democrats push for single-payer socialized medicine here.