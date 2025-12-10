DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.
These Twin Brothers Threatened a Top DHS Official and ICE Agents — Now...
This Democrat Just Gave the Most Braindead Reason for Backing Jasmine Crockett
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insu...
The App Dubbed 'Tinder for Kids' Is Dangerous in More Ways Than One
Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss...
Ohio Surgeon Faces Felony Charges for Force-Feeding Girlfriend Abortion Pills
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom That He Scares Republicans With His Masculinity
Trump Boasts Wage Gains, Cheaper Groceries, and Falling Gas Prices at Pennsylvania Rally
Somali College Student Threatens to 'Pop' ICE Agents in Minnesota
Transgender Biden HHS Official Reacts to His Name Plate Being Changed to His...
Democrat Wins Miami Mayoral Race for the First Time in Three Decades
This Country Is Too Close to America’s Adversaries for Comfort
Tipsheet

Canada's Healthcare System Planned to Kill a Woman. America's Will Save Her (With Help From Glenn Beck).

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

It took less than a decade for Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program to go from a compassionate means for terminally ill patients to end their lives to a full-blown euthanasia program that kills the poor, veterans, and people with depression.

Advertisement

In December of last year, we learned that, per capita, the number of Canadians who die by MAiD exceeds the number of U.S. gun deaths. MAiD is even targeting teens and the mentally ill.

Of course, it's purely a numbers game from a government that ultimately doesn't care if you live or die. Jolene is a woman who lives in Canada, and she has hyperparathyroidism caused by adenoma(s) on the parathyroid gland(s). It can cause elevated levels of calcium, which leads to bone damage and destroys soft tissue. Jolene suffers from pain, nausea, and vomiting.

The good news is that a surgery to remove the affected parathyroid gland(s) can fix the problem.

The bad news is, Jolene lives in Canada. And its socialized medicine system means there are no doctors available to perform the procedure.

But the Canadian government did offer to end Jolene's life.

Here's more:

A Canadian woman suffering from parathyroid disease has revealed that she is considering assisted suicide because she cannot get the surgery she needs.

Jolene Van Alstine, from Saskatchewan, suffers from a rare form of parathyroid disease, which results in extreme bone pain, nausea and vomiting. She requires surgery to remove a remaining parathyroid, but no surgeons in Saskatchewan are able to perform the operation.

In order to be referred to another province for the operation, Van Alstine must first be seen by an endocrinologist, yet no Saskatchewan endocrinologists are currently accepting new patients.

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH VETERANS

Social media was rightly outraged at this injustice and callous disregard for human life. Remember — Jolene isn't terminally ill. She has a perfectly treatable condition. Canada's "free" socialized system is preventing her from getting the care she needs.

Thankfully, radio host Glenn Beck heard Jolene's story and offered to get her to the U.S. for surgery.

Beck put the call out on X.

And Jolene herself responded.

Advertisement

Beck not only found surgeons who were willing to help Jolene, but was also connected with Jolene and her husband to arrange travel to the U.S. for the procedure.

The American healthcare system, while costly and imperfect, is saving Jolene's life, while the Canadian system would quite literally kill her.

Remember this when Democrats push for single-payer socialized medicine here.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami Matt Sharpsteen
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insurance Companies Amy Curtis
Somali College Student Threatens to 'Pop' ICE Agents in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr. Jeff Charles
An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement