Tipsheet

Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 7:30 AM
Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold
Earlier, we told you how Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program is being used to "fix" the problem of homelessness, as the government signed off to kill a man with chronic back pain who was simply having trouble finding housing. Back in December, we also told you about a woman named Jolene, who had a perfectly treatable, non-terminal condition — hyperparathyroidism — but couldn't get in to see a doctor in Canada's glorious "free" socialized medicine system. She, too, was offered the MAiD program. In both cases, others stepped up to help these Canadians get the housing and medical care they needed, so the state didn't get to euthanize them. Yet.

Now we're learning that Canada's MAiD program is euthanizing more people than dogs each year.

Here's more on that, from Yahoo! News:

Just as Canada approaches the 10th anniversary of legal assisted suicide, the country is on course to soon record 100,000 total deaths from Medical Assistance in Dying.

This means that in addition to now charting MAID as one of its leading causes of death, Canada will also become the first country of the modern era to measure its total euthanasia deaths in the six figures.

The 100,000 figure has recently been popularized by Canadian anti-MAID activist Kelsi Sheren. She stated in a recent op-ed that her country is “about to kill its 100,000th citizen through Medical Assistance in Dying.”

The number was picked up by various anti-euthanasia organizations, and was repeated by Sheren in a podcast appearance on the show Real Talk With Zuby.

“This spring, we’re about to hit our 100,000th individual,” she told host Nzube Udezue, a British rapper who goes by the stage name of Zuby.

And the estimate is indeed in line with the official trajectory of Canadian MAID deaths.

ABORTION CANADA HEALTHCARE HOMELESSNESS PRO-LIFE

Meanwhile, euthanasia for dogs and cats is declining.

A little over a week ago, we learned that MAiD is mostly killing "white, privileged, and well-off" individuals, so that somehow makes it okay, too. Canada also wants to euthanize infants and children without parental consent.

Not just the right temperature, but the right amount of "diversity" by killing off all the white people.

That's absolutely an insane statistic, but it's true.

Might need to act on that, too.

And it all stems from abortion and a disrespect of life from the very beginning. If babies are expendable because they're unplanned, unwanted, inconvenient, imperfect, etc., that will inevitably apply to other demographics as well.

MAiD started as a "death with dignity" program for those with terminal illnesses. Now it's expanded to kill the homeless, the poor, the chronically ill, infants, and children. It's the exact slippery slope we warned about.

