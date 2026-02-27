VIP
Tipsheet

Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud in Wisconsin
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Vice President J.D. Vance was in Wisconsin yesterday, visiting a machining factory in Plover, Wisconsin to reinforce President Trump's State of the Union message about the American economy and the nation heading in the right direction.

During his visit, a reporter asked Vance about Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers refusal to turn over the state's voter and SNAP rolls to the federal government, something Evers has refused to do. Here's what Vance had to say about that:

"On the fraud efforts and what we saw in Minnesota yesterday, here in Wisconsin, the govenror has refused to give over the SNAP data here in the state, along with the voter data. I'm curious...at what point would the administration withhold federal funds from Wisconsin?" asked Matt Smith from WISN.

"Well, look, we're going to look at every option that we have because we have to stop this terrible fraud," Vance replied. "But that is absurd. Ask yourself a question: why would the government of Wisconsin not want to help us kick fraud off of the welfare rolls and kick fraud off of the voters' rolls? And the only answer I can possibly come up with is because they like to cheat."

"There's no other real explanation. Now, the governor might say, in fact, I'm sure the governor would say this, let us just be charitable to those who disagree with us. The governor would say, 'Well, there isn't as much fraud as the Trump administration believes there is.' Well, even if that's true, and it's not, but even if that's true, let's get what fraud there is off the voter rolls and off the welfare rolls," Vance continued.

"You know the right number of people who should be illegal voting in American elections? Zero. You know the number of people who should be fraudulently collecting food stamps? Zero. I want those benefits to exist for the people who need them. The only way to promise that is to get the fraud out of the system, and that's what we're trying to do in the Trump administration. No more fraud, no more corruption, it shouldn't be hard," Vance said.

Evers has a vested interest in keeping illegals in the state, at least by his logic. The other day, he said the state of Wisconsin would "implode" without illegal immigrants, something for which Tom Tiffany, the Republican running for governor, blasted Evers over.

Meanwhile, Evers is blaming the Trump administration for not helping Wisconsin fight fraud.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Combating fraud is a winning issue. Americans don't like to see their tax dollars wasted, and they don't like to see people fraudulently take money from those who need it to enrich themselves and others. It's the definition of corruption, and Wisconsin needs to keep this in mind as we head into the midterms.

